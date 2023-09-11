Latest News

Caufield to start Canadiens training camp on time, recovered from shoulder surgery
Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat
List of NHL captains
Parise won't attend Islanders camp, remains unrestricted free agent
Color of Hockey: Pinchevsky set to coach University of Southern Maine
NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41
Ovechkin joins Commanders before NFL team’s season opener
Ladd retires from NHL after 16 seasons
Luongo, Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game
Babcock talks Blue Jackets offseason improvements in Part 3 with NHL.com
Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
Little League World Series team from Nevada meets Stanley Cup
NHL Free Agent Tracker
Motte signs 1-year, $800,000 contract with Lightning
Andersson talks Flames' resolve to silence doubters in Q&A with NHL.com
Lucic celebrates return to Bruins with 1st pitch at Fenway Park
Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss on website
NHL GMs, coaches meet to discuss state of game ahead of 2023-24 season

Romanov questionable for start of Islanders training camp

Defenseman had shoulder surgery after New York lost in Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Alexander Romanov may not be ready for the start of New York Islanders training camp, general manager Lou Lamoriello said Monday.

Romanov had shoulder surgery shortly after the Islanders were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 28.

The 23-year-old defenseman had missed the final five games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs because of an upper-body injury. He returned for Game 3 against the Hurricanes but did not have a point in four games.

"It'll be close," Lamoriello said. "If he's not (ready for the start of camp), it'll be close. He's skating. He's doing everything. We will be as cautious as we possibly can. If it was up to him, he'd play with two broken legs."

Romanov had 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 76 regular-season games and was second on the Islanders in hits (198) and blocked shots (129) last season, his first with New York after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 7, 2022, for a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Lamoriello also said forward Zach Parise, an unrestricted free agent who played the past two seasons with the Islanders, would not attend training camp. The 39-year-old had said May 1 that he would either play for the Islanders or retire.