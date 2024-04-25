Vlasic signs 6-year contract with Blackhawks

Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season

AVlasic_CHI

© André Ringuette/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Vlasic signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million and runs through the 2029-30 season.

The 22-year-old defenseman had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and averaged 21:28 of ice time in 76 games this season, his first full NHL season. He led Chicago in blocked shots with 148.

Vlasic could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

"Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we're excited to have him with us for the next six years."

Selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 43) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Vlasic has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 97 regular-season games.

Latest News

Lehkonen again thriving in playoffs for Avalanche entering Game 3

Cole remembered as 'Stradivarius' by 'Hockey Night in Canada' peers

Canucks have 'all the faith in the world' in DeSmith going into Game 3

Maple Leafs need to sustain momentum against Bruins in Game 4

Stars know 'season is on the line' heading to Game 3 at Golden Knights

Thompson savoring 1st playoff experience with Golden Knights

Lindgren has small margin for error in playoffs with Capitals

Rangers guard against repeat of history heading into Game 3 at Capitals

Bruins finding success with goalie tandem in playoffs

Predators want to push forecheck against Canucks in Game 3

Cole dies at 90, called hockey for 5 decades on 'Hockey Night in Canada'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

3 Keys: Panthers at Lightning, Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

2024 NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting Monday

3 Keys: Hurricanes at Islanders, Game 3 of Eastern Round 1

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 25

Utah ready for challenge, knows plenty of work remains

'Prime Monday Night Hockey' to air NHL games in Canada beginning next season