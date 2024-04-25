Vlasic signs 6-year contract with Blackhawks

Alex Vlasic signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million and runs through the 2029-30 season.

The 22-year-old defenseman had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and averaged 21:28 of ice time in 76 games this season, his first full NHL season. He led Chicago in blocked shots with 148.

Vlasic could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

"Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we're excited to have him with us for the next six years."

Selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 43) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Vlasic has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 97 regular-season games.