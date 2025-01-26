Pietrangelo withdraws from 4 Nations Face-Off because of ailment

Alex Pietrangelo has withdrawn from the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Vegas Golden Knights announced Sunday.

The 35-year-old defenseman is tending to an ailment and will instead prepare for the remainder of the regular season. He was on Team Canada's roster for the best-on-best tournament, which will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Pietrangelo was minus-1 and played 22:42 in Vegas' 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday. He has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 46 games this season and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion for the St. Louis Blues (2019) and Golden Knights (2023).

Canada will open the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden at Bell Centre on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The best-on-best tournament, which is the first since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto, will feature teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin format. Each team will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

Sweden may have to replace New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom (sprained MCL) and Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (lower body).

The Golden Knights (30-15-4) play the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360). They trail the Edmonton Oilers by one point for first in the Pacific Division.