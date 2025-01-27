Pietrangelo replacement at 4 Nations debated by NHL.com writers

MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames

Losing Pietrangelo is a blow to Canada's blue line. That much we know and can admit. He's a plus player. He plays big minutes, 22:43 per game this season. He can produce; 25 points in 47 games. He has a winning background as a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He's familiar with the best-on-best format having won the gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey 2016. Weegar doesn't have that pedigree. Not even close. But you know what he does have? He has some of Pietrangelo's intangibles. He's also a plus player (plus-10 this season with the Calgary Flames), plays big minutes (23:25 per game) and has 25 points in 48 games, one more than Pietrangelo. Like Pietrangelo, Weegar is a right-handed shooter, can control possession from the back end and be reliable to defend in his own end, and he can play effective minutes on the power play and/or the penalty kill. Canada picked Pietrangelo for several reasons, some of which likely have to do with his history of winning at best-on-best tournaments but mostly because of the effectiveness of his game and his style of play. Weegar doesn't have the international resume, but he can provide Canada almost as much as Pietrangelo would have. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer