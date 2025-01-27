Pietrangelo replacement at 4 Nations debated by NHL.com writers

Team Canada will need to add a defenseman for the 4 Nations Face-Off after the Vegas Golden Knights announced Sunday that Alex Pietrangelo will miss the best-on-best tournament because of an ailment.
The tournament starts Feb. 12 in Montreal with Canada playing Sweden at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), so it will need to act quickly to replace Pietrangelo.
Who should join Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues), Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers), Shea Theodore (Golden Knights) and Devon Toews (Avalanche)? That's the question we put to a group of NHL.com writers and editors in a special 4 Nations Face-Off roundtable: