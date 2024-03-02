Ovechkin, Capitals, Make-A-Wish thrill 14-year-old Austria-born fan

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Pascal Lettkemann waited four years and traveled from his home in Klagenfurt, Austria, to have his Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled Saturday, but the extra time and the journey turned out to be well worth it.

The 14-year-old was welcomed to MedStar Capitals Iceplex by Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who surprised him with a jersey with his name on the back and an invitation to skate with him and the rest of the team at the end of practice.

Though Pascal, who plays center for an under-15 team back home, speaks little English, his smile showed his joy.

“It was a heart wish I’ve had for a long time and it’s been very important to me,” he said through an interpreter.

Pascal was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 20 months old and has been in remission for six years. The Make-A-Wish chapter in Austria arranged the trip in conjunction with Make-A-Wish MidAtlantic in the Washington area.

Pascal originally was scheduled to travel with his father, Rene, to Washington to have his wish granted in 2020, but the trip was postponed because of travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pascal and his father arrived Thursday and attended the Capitals’ 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday before heading to MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday morning, thinking Pascal would get to watch practice and skate afterward.

After Ovechkin told him he would be joining the Capitals on the ice, Pascal put on his equipment in a stall designated for him in the locker room and watched the end of practice from the bench before Ovechkin and coach Spencer Carbery brought him to center ice to introduce him to the entire team.

“All the kids who come here to participate in practice, they just get a great memory for all their lives,” Ovechkin said. “It’s good when you see their smiles.”

In addition to skating, passing and shooting with Ovechkin, Pascal went through some drills with their other players and skills coach Kenny McCudden and worked later with Capitals forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman John Carlson and their sons. Pascal impressed players and coaches with his skills.

“I thought he was pretty good,” Carbery said. “Paving the way for some young Austrian players. … But what a great day for him to be able to come out and join the guys.”

The only current NHL player from Austria is Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi. Pascal hopes to join him in the League someday and follow in the steps of past Austria-born NHL players such as Thomas Vanek, Michael Grabner and Michael Raffl. Ovechkin, who is second in NHL history with 839 goals, is Pascal’s favorite player, though.

“He’s the best player in the NHL,” he said. “I’ve been following 'Ovi' for eight years in watching hockey.”

Ovechkin noticed Pascal's skills, as well as the face he shoots right-handed and tapes his stick at the end of the blade like he does.

“Obviously, he didn’t speak too much English, but he’s right-handed and he does the Ovi job on the stick tape,” Ovechkin said.

Pascal and his father will also attend Washington’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SN1) and do some sightseeing in the area before flying back to Austria on Thursday.

“The best thing is that he’s healthy again,” Rene Lettkemann said. “He’s overcome his most difficult opponent, which is his sickness. So whatever happens from now on, wherever he’s going to play, it’s all good because the most important thing is he’s overcome his illness.”