Ovechkin OT goal in Game 1 for Capitals stirs memories of Beliveau

A brilliant captain takes roughly forever to score the first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime goal of his career and in so doing he dramatically breaks the hearts of his opponent's supporters.

Montreal Canadiens fans, at least those with long memories, have now lived both sides of this equation.

Alex Ovechkin's goal 2:26 into overtime lifted the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win against the visiting Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Monday. It was the Capitals captain's first OT goal in his 152nd NHL postseason game, the 46th that went into overtime.

Game 2 is at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, MNMT, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). It will be 56 years ago Thursday when late Canadiens captain Jean Beliveau scored the only OT goal of his illustrious career, beating Boston Bruins goalie Gerry Cheevers at 11:28 of the second extra period.