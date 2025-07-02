Delvecchio remembered for playmaking ability, loyalty to Red Wings

Alex Delvecchio, who played his entire NHL career spanning 24 seasons for the Detroit Red Wings, vividly remembered the first car he bought with his first hockey paycheck, appropriately purchased in the Motor City.

“Two-hundred-something dollars,” Delvecchio recalled of the antique Ford roadster he purchased in the early 1950s, barely out of his teens. “I had to give it a little push and run beside it to get it going.”

Delvecchio was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado when he took a call on the 39th anniversary of his 1977 Hockey Hall of Fame induction.

“I don’t have to push it to get it started,” Delvecchio said with a laugh during a wide-ranging talk in 2016. “But it’s got all kinds of stuff in it that I’m still trying to figure out.”

Asked how he was making out with his mobile phone and Bluetooth, he was laughing again.