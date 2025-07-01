Delvecchio dies at 93, longtime center for Howe on Red Wings’ ‘Production Line’

Hockey Hall of Famer member of 3 Cup winners in Detroit; named one of 100 Greatest NHL players in 2017

Alex Delvecchio obit

© Getty Images

By Dave Stubbs
@davestubbs.bsky.social NHL.com Columnist

Alex Delvecchio, the longtime center for fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe with the Detroit Red Wings, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

“Few athletes in any sport ever have been as synonymous with one franchise as Alex Delvecchio was with the Detroit Red Wings," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "An elegant skater, deft playmaker and beloved teammate, he played every one of his 1,670 regular-season and playoff games in the NHL for the Red Wings. Then, upon his retirement from a career that included 13 All-Star Game appearances, the three-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy served both as Detroit’s head coach and general manager.

“Delvecchio’s work as the center on the famed Production Line with wingers Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay was pivotal to the Wings’ title runs in 1952, 1954 and 1955, and he served as team captain for 12 years. Voted one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players in 2017, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977. The Red Wings retired his No. 10 in 1991.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this true legend of the game and extends its sincere condolences to his family and many friends and fans all over the hockey world.”

On their social media account, the Red Wings posted a statement from the Delvecchio family.

“Alex was more than a hockey icon, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, cherished friend, and respected teammate to so many,” the family said. “While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness, and heart were even greater than his professional achievements. For decades, your love and support meant everything to Alex and to all of us. We are deeply grateful and thankful to everyone.”

Delvecchio had the respect of everyone in the game, including some of his greatest opponents.

"When you think of the Red Wings, you think of Howe," Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito, then of the Boston Bruins, told Sport magazine in 1971. "But Alex is the most underrated player in the game today – underrated by everyone but the players."

"You’ve got to be sure to take the body when you check him," said another Hall of Famer and Bruins great, defenseman Bobby Orr. "You can't play the puck on him because he's so quick and smart with the puck, he'll go right around you."

"He's like a magician with the puck," former New York Rangers goalie Ed Giacomin said in a TV interview. "He is so good that you think you have direction on him, for some reason he's able to change it in flow. And how he does it, I'll never understand it."

Delvecchio, a native of Fort William, Ontario, didn't learn to skate until he was 12, but stepped into the Red Wings lineup for good in 1951-52 at age 19 after one season in major junior hockey and six games with Detroit’s American Hockey League team in Indianapolis. He spent 24 seasons with Detroit, most of them with Howe on his right side.

Alex Delvecchio

© Imperial Oil-Turofsky; Lewis Portnoy/Hockey Hall of Fame

Consistent. Durable. Gentleman. Winner. Leader. Loyal.

These are some of the many words that describe a Red Wings legend who missed only 43 total games due to injury through his entire career, all played with Detroit.

Delvecchio made the jump to the Red Wings in 1951-52 on one of the greatest teams in NHL history. He broke into the lineup as a center, often playing alongside Johnny Wilson and Metro Prystai. Despite a lack of ice time, Delvecchio posted 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) as a rookie, helping Detroit win the regular-season title and Stanley Cup.

Delvecchio replaced Sid Abel in the middle of the famed "Production Line" between Howe and Ted Lindsay and was a key member of the Red Wings' Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1952, 1954 and 1955.

Delvecchio was one of the most consistent players in NHL history, rarely having a bad season. He played in 13 All-Star Games, was a Second-Team All-Star twice and won the Lady Byng Trophy three times.

He also served as the Red Wings captain for 12 seasons, a team record later broken by Steve Yzerman, and even at age 41 was able to put up 18 goals and 71 points in 1972-73.

He retired after playing 11 games in 1973-74, finishing his career with 1,281 points (456 goals, 825 assists) and 383 penalty minutes in 1,549 games.

Delvecchio stepped off the ice and went right behind the bench as coach. He added the general manager's portfolio in 1974 and served as GM and/or coach at different times until being let go for good midway through the 1976-77 season.

Unlike his tenure as a player, Delvecchio's time as coach and GM in Detroit wasn't successful; the Red Wings missed the playoffs in all four seasons.

When he retired, Delvecchio was second all-time in games played, assists and points. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977, the Red Wings retired his No. 10 on Nov. 10, 1991, and he was named to the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

“The Detroit Red Wings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Delvecchio -- a true Red Wings great whose contributions to our team, our city, and the game of hockey will never be forgotten,” said Red Wings governor and CEO Chris Ilitch. “Alex embodied what it means to be a Red Wing: loyalty, humility, and excellence on and off the ice. For over two decades, including 12 as captain of the Red Wings, Alex earned the reputation as one of the best two-way forwards in NHL history. Following his Hall of Fame career, he continued to represent the Red Wings with class and distinction as both an executive and ambassador. Our thoughts are with the Delvecchio family and all those who were fortunate enough to know and admire Alex. His legacy will forever be remembered as part of Red Wings history and Hockeytown.”

Alex Delvecchio was the third member of 1,000-point club

In 2008, a statue of Delvecchio was unveiled inside Joe Louis Arena; it was placed next to similar tributes to Howe and Lindsay in the main concourse.

“All we wanted to do,” he said at the time, “was play hockey and try to win some hockey games.”

Delvecchio went on to great success in the business world. He founded his own company, Alex Delvecchio Enterprises, which made and engraved plaques, signs and promotional products. He was also active in charitable work in Michigan and was an active member of the Red Wings alumni association.

Related Content

Alex Delvecchio: 100 Greatest NHL Players

Latest News

Marner family receives Vegas-style welcome from Golden Knights

Pietrangelo stepping away from Golden Knights for health reasons

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

K’Andre Miller traded to Hurricanes by Rangers, signs 8-year, $60 million contract

Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Gavrikov signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Wild ‘not concerned’ about re-signing Rossi, prepared to match offer sheet 

Drouin signs 2-year contract with Islanders

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

McLeod signs 4-year, $20 million contract with Sabres

Smith, Saad each signs 1-year, $2 million contract to remain with Golden Knights

Jeannot signs 5-year, $17 million contract with Bruins

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats