Delvecchio dies at 93, longtime center for Howe on Red Wings’ ‘Production Line’

Alex Delvecchio, the longtime center for fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe with the Detroit Red Wings, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

“Few athletes in any sport ever have been as synonymous with one franchise as Alex Delvecchio was with the Detroit Red Wings," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "An elegant skater, deft playmaker and beloved teammate, he played every one of his 1,670 regular-season and playoff games in the NHL for the Red Wings. Then, upon his retirement from a career that included 13 All-Star Game appearances, the three-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy served both as Detroit’s head coach and general manager.

“Delvecchio’s work as the center on the famed Production Line with wingers Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay was pivotal to the Wings’ title runs in 1952, 1954 and 1955, and he served as team captain for 12 years. Voted one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players in 2017, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977. The Red Wings retired his No. 10 in 1991.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this true legend of the game and extends its sincere condolences to his family and many friends and fans all over the hockey world.”

On their social media account, the Red Wings posted a statement from the Delvecchio family.

“Alex was more than a hockey icon, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, cherished friend, and respected teammate to so many,” the family said. “While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness, and heart were even greater than his professional achievements. For decades, your love and support meant everything to Alex and to all of us. We are deeply grateful and thankful to everyone.”

Delvecchio had the respect of everyone in the game, including some of his greatest opponents.

"When you think of the Red Wings, you think of Howe," Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito, then of the Boston Bruins, told Sport magazine in 1971. "But Alex is the most underrated player in the game today – underrated by everyone but the players."

"You’ve got to be sure to take the body when you check him," said another Hall of Famer and Bruins great, defenseman Bobby Orr. "You can't play the puck on him because he's so quick and smart with the puck, he'll go right around you."

"He's like a magician with the puck," former New York Rangers goalie Ed Giacomin said in a TV interview. "He is so good that you think you have direction on him, for some reason he's able to change it in flow. And how he does it, I'll never understand it."

Delvecchio, a native of Fort William, Ontario, didn't learn to skate until he was 12, but stepped into the Red Wings lineup for good in 1951-52 at age 19 after one season in major junior hockey and six games with Detroit’s American Hockey League team in Indianapolis. He spent 24 seasons with Detroit, most of them with Howe on his right side.