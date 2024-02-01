AHL notebook: Top NHL prospects in All-Star Classic spotlight

The 2024 American Hockey League All-Star Classic in San Jose on Feb. 4-5 will feature some top NHL prospects.

The event includes a skills competition on Feb. 4, with a 3-on-3 round-robin tournament among teams representing the four AHL divisions Feb. 5. This season the All-Star Classic will feature 14 NHL first-round picks among the 48 players selected for the event. Another 10 players are second-round picks.

Here is a look at some of the top NHL prospects who will represent the Central and Pacific divisions. In a previous notebook we looked at top NHL prospects that will play for the Atlantic and North divisions.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, Milwaukee (Nashville Predators)

Nashville has a long history of using Milwaukee to develop top goaltending talent, among them Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros.



Askarov, 21, could be the next goalie to take that path after Nashville selected him in the first round (No. 11) of the 2020 NHL Draft. After playing 48 games in his first AHL season in 2022-23 and taking Milwaukee to the Western Conference Final, Askarov is 16-6-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games this season.

Mavrik Bourque, F, Texas (Dallas Stars)

Bourque, selected in the first round (No. 30) of the 2020 draft by Dallas, has built on what was a strong rookie season.



The 22-year-old forward is second in the AHL with 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 39 games and has been a key driver for Texas, which leads the AHL in scoring (3.74 goals per game) and on the power play (23.9 percent).

Simon Edvinsson, D, Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings)

The Red Wings' patient approach to development is beginning to show results, led by Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft who will turn 21 on Feb. 5.

The Red Wings brought Edvinsson to North America from his native Sweden last season when he was 19 years old, and he played well enough to get into his first nine NHL games. Edvinsson brings size (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) and exceptional skill. He leads Grand Rapids defensemen with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 36 games.

Ryker Evans, D, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

Evans might be breaking through as a full-time NHL defenseman with Seattle.

The Kraken took the 22-year-old in the second round (No. 35) of the 2021 draft and he had a standout season as a rookie with Coachella Valley last season. He led rookie AHL defensemen in assists (38) and points (44) in 71 games and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. He then finished third among all players in the postseason with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 26 games as Coachella Valley reached the Calder Cup Final.

He has four assists in 13 games with the Kraken, where he remains on their roster, and 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 22 games with Coachella Valley, where he last played Jan. 7.

Logan Stankoven, F, Texas

Stankoven leads the AHL with 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 39 games as a rookie.

Dallas selected the 20-year-old in the second round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 draft. Last season he was fourth in the Western Hockey League with 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 48 games for Kamloops, then led the WHL with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 14 playoff games as Kamloops won the league championship and advanced to the Memorial Cup. He led that four-team tournament with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in four games.



Stankoven has had to overcome doubts because of his size (5-8, 171), but Texas coach Neil Graham believes that Stankoven has turned his size into an asset.

"He's used [his size] to an advantage," Graham said. "Where he's been a smaller player at every level, he'll be first into a battle and come up with a puck. That kind of tenacity is tough to teach."

Olen Zellweger, D, San Diego (Anaheim Ducks)

Zellweger is third among AHL rookie defensemen with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 34 games and made his NHL debut with the Ducks on Jan. 23. He has one assist in three games.

Anaheim chose the 20-year-old in the second round pick (No. 34) in the 2021 draft. Last season he led WHL defensemen in goals (32) and was second in points (80) in 55 games with Everett and Kamloops and was named the top defenseman in the WHL as well as the Canadian Hockey League. He tied for second among all WHL players with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 14 games to help Kamloops win the league title.