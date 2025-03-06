AHL Notebook: Eastern Conference prospects who could impact playoff race

The quarter-pole of the American Hockey League season is approaching and the race to the Calder Cup Playoffs has begun.

Here is a look at some key prospects who will be counted on to get their teams into the postseason or to secure as high a spot as possible in the NHL’s top developmental league. Playoff qualification varies among the AHL’s four divisions but clinching first place guarantees avoiding a potential best-of-3 first-round series. In all, 23 teams across the four divisions will qualify for the postseason.

This week we look at Eastern Conference prospects. A breakdown of Western Conference prospects will follow March 20.

The 26-year-old has 29 points (one goal, 28 assists) in 47 games this season, which leads all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defensemen.

Hollowell has been linked to current Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas for the past decade.

When he was picked by Sault Ste. Marie in the 12th round of the 2014 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, Dubas was GM of that team.

When he was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (No. 118) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dubas was also the GM.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton entered Wednesday in third place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind second-place Providence and five points behind first-place Hershey.

Leevi Merilainen, Belleville (Ottawa Senators)

Belleville is in a fight to qualify for the playoffs, and Merilainen’s goaltending has been a significant part of the effort.

The 22-year-old, in his second full AHL season, is 12-5-3 with a 2.26 goals-against average, 915 save percentage and three shutouts.

Selected by Ottawa in the third round (No. 71) of the 2020 NHL Draft, he is 8-3-1 with a 1.99 GAA, .925 save percentage, and three shutouts in 12 NHL games this season.

He had 35 saves when Belleville defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-1, on Tuesday to tie Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning) for the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

The 20-year-old forward has shown that he can contribute in pressure situations.

Selected by Washington in the first round (No. 20) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Miroshnichenko had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 20 playoff games last year to help Hershey win its second consecutive Calder Cup championship. He has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 33 games for Hershey, the first-place team in the Atlantic Division, including three goals in two games this past weekend.

In 39 combined games with Washington this season and last, he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Isak Rosen, Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)

Selected by Buffalo in the first round (No. 14) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the forward is making a run for the AHL goal-scoring lead while Rochester attempts to clinch first place in the AHL.

The 21-year-old has 26 goals in 51 games to tie him for third in the AHL. He had four two-goal games in a six-game span between Jan. 18-31 and also has 24 assists for 50 points to tie for third in league scoring. He has no points in two games with the Sabres this season.

Rochester leads the AHL with 74 points.

Justin Robidas, Chicago (Carolina Hurricanes)

This forward has emerged as a top prospect in the Carolina system.

Selected in the fifth round (No. 147) of the 2021 draft by the Hurricanes, Robidas has the Chicago scoring lead with 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 52 games. He also is tied for fourth in league rookie scoring. He will turn 22 on March 13.

He spent last season, his first as a pro, with Norfolk of the ECHL and had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games before this season’s promotion to the AHL. He is the son of NHL defenseman Stephane Robidas.

Chicago is fourth in the Central Division but only five points behind third-place Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings) and has three games in hand. Finishing in third place means avoiding a best-of-3 first-round series in that division.