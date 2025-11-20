Lowry signs 5-year, $25 million contract with Jets

Winnipeg captain returned from hip surgery on Nov. 4, could have been unrestricted free agent after this season

wpg-lowry-contract

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Adam Lowry signed a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million average annual value) with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Lowry is in the final season of a five-year, $16.25 million contract he signed with the Jets on April 16, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 32-year-old forward has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games for the Jets this season. He missed the first 12 games of the season, returning on Nov. 4, after undergoing hip surgery on May 27.

Lowry, who was named Jets captain on Sept. 12, 2023, set a career high with 16 goals last season, and had 34 points in 73 games.

Selected by Winnipeg in the third round (No. 67) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Lowry has 276 points (122 goals, 154 assists) in 782 regular-season games and 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 62 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

