Lowry expected to make season debut with Jets after hip surgery

WINNIPEG -- Adam Lowry is expected to make his season debut when the Winnipeg Jets begin a six-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3).

The 32-year-old Jets captain missed the first 12 games while recovering from hip surgery May 27. The projected timeline for rehabilitation was 5-6 months.

"I feel really good," Lowry said. "I'm looking forward to being back out there. It feels like Christmas morning. I'm looking forward to it.

"You never want to start the season not playing, but the group's done a great job, and they've been playing great. Hopefully go in and don't disrupt things too much."

Lowry's decision to have the procedure came after Winnipeg's six-game loss to the Dallas Stars in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round.

"This was kind of the target," Lowry said. "Obviously, I would have loved to be back a little sooner, but when they gave me the timeframe and what the recovery process would look like, sitting down, talking with the medical staff, talking with Dr. Kelly in New York and talking with (Jets coach Scott Arniel), I think it just made the most sense.

"Obviously, I would have loved to play last game, make my return at home (a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday), but I think an extra few days, be on the ice a few more times, get another good practice in, can only help. Like I said, the team's been playing great. It makes it a little easier to sit out and watch and see them having success on the ice. I'm just looking forward to coming in and contributing any way I can."

The Jets (9-3-0) have won three in a row and are tied with the Montreal Canadiens (9-3-0) for the best points percentage (.750) in the NHL after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season.

"There's been stretches this year where it's been kind of not the best hockey we've played, but we've found ways to win hockey games," Arniel said. "But it's looking more and more like how we want to do things in the last few [games] and more consistent."