Jecho's move to North America raises stock ahead of 2024 NHL Draft 

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Today, a profile on Edmonton forward Adam Jecho.

Adam Jecho understands how stepping out of his comfort zone has put him on the quickest path to reaching the NHL.

That's why the forward left his native Czech Republic at 14 to move to Finland, and then after three seasons uprooted himself again to join Edmonton of the Western Hockey League this season.

"I wanted to see a little bit more development in my game," Jecho said. "I think that in Finland I got definitely better but I wanted to see more improvement. I think that the things that I have to work on are the physicality and the start and stop game ... so I think the Canadian Hockey League is perfect for that. The ice is smaller, the game is a lot quicker, more physical.

"I would say it was a perfect fit for me to kind of develop my game. I think that I made the right choice so far, so I'm happy about that."

The results confirm his decision; the 18-year-old had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 54 WHL games and is No. 22 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 Draft.

"He's a big (6-foot-5, 201 pounds), rangy kind of centerman, and obviously in the NHL size does matter," said John Williams of Central Scouting. "He's a big guy that gets around the ice well and has good skills and can just use his reach and range really well.

"I would say he's more of a table-setter kind of a guy. He makes plays, he likes to find some space. It's such an adjustment for these kids that are coming from Europe to play in a league like the Western Hockey League just because of the difference in the size of the rink for one, but just the way the game is played a little bit different, with the pace and the physicality.

"He's adjusting to that and finding where he fits and how to play in that type of environment. So I think that bodes well for his future as an NHL player. When you're that big, eventually you figure out that you do have an advantage and you can push some people around and lean on guys and create space for yourself. So I think he's learning that right now."