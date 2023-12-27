3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

The NHL Network will air every game of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play the second of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Switzerland at Frolundaborg on Thursday (11 a.m. ET). The United States also will play Czechia (Dec. 29) and Slovakia (Dec. 31). The playoff round begins Jan. 2.

Longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman, who handles the broadcasts along with E.J. Hradek, Jon Rosen and Jon Morosi, will give his three keys to victory for the United States before each of its games during the 11-day tournament.

"A huge 'whew' after a 4-1 win against Norway in Game 1," Starman said. "It's a game we've seen many times where the underdog plays fast and loose with nothing to lose, and the U.S. would give up a leaker at a bad time and the game starts to fall apart. But this time around, goalie Trey Augustine did what he has done all year at Michigan State and kept the door shut."

Here are Starman's 3 keys to victory for the United States against Switzerland:

1. Demanding defense

"I talk to NCAA coaches all the time and the general feel was that the defensive zone better tighten up as the United States goes along before they start playing the better teams. The defensive zone continuity and structure tends to come along later rather than earlier when you toss a group like this together. Also, remember this, U.S. coach David Carle's University of Denver team leads the NCAA in scoring, (assistant) Brett Larson's St. Cloud State team plays on the big sheet and loves getting after it offensively, and (assistant) Steve Miller, who’s also an assistant at the University of Minnesota, has quite the offensive-minded group as well. This will solve itself as it goes along but it is worth keeping an eye on. That being said, all three mentioned are tremendous at teaching team defense."

2. Power plays

"Two power-play goals (in Game 1) is a huge shot in the arm. This is traditionally a power play and hot goalie-type tournament as it moves along. The Americans had plenty of each in the opener against Norway. They did give up a shorthanded goal, but it was off an ill-advised shot from up high that was blocked as opposed to sloppy play. Their power play, as it usually does, has options galore and there are players who don't need much time and space to convert. My feeling is this continues to be an area other teams won't be able to handle."

3. Deep versus carry

"As Brett Larson told me many years ago about good offensive players, 'you never want to take their stick out of their hands.' That being said, the decision to deposit a puck behind a tight gap versus trying to carry into good coverage is an area the U.S. will be working on. They have enough skill to identify as a predominantly rush offense, but some ground game (thank you University of Minnesota coach Bob Motzko) ability must be established. Watching from whom and how often that type of play happens is worth keeping an eye on. Medal round opponents need to be kept off balance in their attempt to try and read how the U.S. dictates offense at the offensive blue line."