Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

FORWARDS (14)
Sven Andrighetto, Zurich
Nicolas Baechler, Zurich
Christoph Bertschy, Fribourg
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings*
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils*
Gregory Hofmann, Zug
Ken Jager, Lausanne
Simon Knak, Davos
Denis Malgin, Zurich
Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils*
Tyler Moy, Rapperswil
Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets*
Damien Riat, Lausanne
Sandro Schmid, Fribourg
The forward group is Switzerland's strength. Coach Patrick Fischer could put together three lines featuring current and former NHL players. This is a significant boost for a team that should have a chance at winning a medal. Hischier and Meier have had strong starts to their seasons with the Devils. If they maintain their high level of performance, they will travel to the Olympics with a huge amount of confidence. The same can be said for Niederreiter. Fiala consistently has performed at his best in major events on the international stage. Andrighetto, Malgin, Bertschy and Hofmann know from their time in the NHL what it takes to play with and against teams filled with NHL stars, such as Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic. Additionally, National League, the top professional league in Switzerland, has other talented players who have proven their caliber in international tournaments. These players include Moy, Schmid and Knak, each of whom helped Switzerland win the silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.