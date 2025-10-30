Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

3 Devils, Moser, Andrighetto lead mix of players from NHL, Europe

Olympics2026-ProjectedRoster-SUI-Media_Oct28v2

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6.

The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players -- traditionally 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters, which will be officially named around Jan. 1.

Today, NHL.com/de independent correspondent Axel Jeroma reveals his picks for Team Switzerland.

Here is the Team Switzerland projected roster -- in alphabetical order -- with an asterisk for the players who were named to the preliminary rosters June 16:

FORWARDS (14)

Sven Andrighetto, Zurich
Nicolas Baechler, Zurich
Christoph Bertschy, Fribourg
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings*
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils*
Gregory Hofmann, Zug
Ken Jager, Lausanne
Simon Knak, Davos
Denis Malgin, Zurich
Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils*
Tyler Moy, Rapperswil
Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets*
Damien Riat, Lausanne
Sandro Schmid, Fribourg

The forward group is Switzerland's strength. Coach Patrick Fischer could put together three lines featuring current and former NHL players. This is a significant boost for a team that should have a chance at winning a medal. Hischier and Meier have had strong starts to their seasons with the Devils. If they maintain their high level of performance, they will travel to the Olympics with a huge amount of confidence. The same can be said for Niederreiter. Fiala consistently has performed at his best in major events on the international stage. Andrighetto, Malgin, Bertschy and Hofmann know from their time in the NHL what it takes to play with and against teams filled with NHL stars, such as Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic. Additionally, National League, the top professional league in Switzerland, has other talented players who have proven their caliber in international tournaments. These players include Moy, Schmid and Knak, each of whom helped Switzerland win the silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

NJD@TBL: Hischier buries a slick shot to extend the lead

DEFENSEMEN (8):

Tim Berni, Genève
Dominik Egli, Frölunda
Michael Fora, Davos
Andrea Glauser, Fribourg
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators*
Dean Kukan, Zurich
J.J. Moser, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils*

Switzerland national team officials were relieved to hear about Josi's health to start the NHL season. The defenseman had been treated for a heart condition that kept him out for the final two months of last season but was given a clean bill of health to start 2025-26. His absence considerably would have weakened the team. Moser and Siegenthaler are two other defensemen who regularly play for their NHL teams and are set to compete in the Olympics. The same goes for Kukan and Berni, who have flourished in National League after each played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Berni for 59 games in 2022-23 and Kukan for 153 games from 2015-22. Several other defensemen in Switzerland's top league have legitimate hopes of being selected for one of the final three spots behind the players with NHL experience.

TBL@DET: Moser blasts in a one-timer to even the score

GOALIES (3)

Sandro Aeschlimann, Davos
Reto Berra, Fribourg
Leonardo Genoni, Zug

Aeschlimann and his team are playing well in National League. If he continues to perform as strongly as he has so far, no one will be able to take his No. 1 position away from him. Genoni's spot on the roster also is considered a certainty, as he has been one of Switzerland's star players in previous World Championship and Olympic tournaments. However, it remains to be seen who will be chosen as the third goaltender. One option is Berra. Like Genoni, Berra has significant experience at major international events. Another consideration could be Akira Schmid, who has played a solid role as Adin Hill's backup for the Vegas Golden Knights in the early stages of this season.

