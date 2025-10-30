Dvorsky, Honzek projected to make 2026 Slovakia Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

FORWARDS (14)
Peter Cehlarik, Leksands IF
Martin Chromiak, Los Angeles Kings/Ontario Reign
Dalibor Dvorsky, St. Louis Blues/Springfield Thunderbirds
Samuel Honzek, Calgary Flames
Marek Hrivik, Vitkovice Ridera
Libor Hudacek, Ocelari Trinec
Milos Kelemen, Dynamo Pardubice
Robert Lantosi, Motor Ceske Budejovice
Oliver Okuliar, Skelleftea AIK
Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames*
Pavol Regenda San Jose Sharks/San Jose Barracuda
Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens*
Adam Sykora, New York Rangers/Hartford Wolf Pack
Tomas Tatar, EV Zug*
Offense will be built around Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft who had great success at the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a 17-year-old, winning bronze and being named the tournament MVP. There were no NHL players in Beijing, but that won't make a big difference for Slovakia this time, especially when it comes to forwards, with Pospisil and Honzek being the only two on an NHL roster. Tatar left the League after last season to play in Switzerland, yet he will likely be team captain. Coach Vladimir Orszagh will hope that promising young players from the American Hockey League, such as Dvorsky and Sykora, can make an impact, along with other players coming from European leagues, mostly the Czech Extraliga. -- Vilcek