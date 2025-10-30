Dvorsky, Honzek projected to make 2026 Slovakia Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Blues, Flames forward prospects among those expected to represent nation in Milano Cortina

Olympics2026-ProjectedRoster-SVK-Media_Oct28v3
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6.

The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players -- traditionally 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters, which will be officially named around Jan. 1.

Today, writers Katarina Vilcek and Michael Langr reveal their picks for Team Slovakia.

Here is the Team Slovakia projected roster -- in alphabetical order -- with an asterisk for the players who were named to the preliminary rosters June 16:

FORWARDS (14)

Peter Cehlarik, Leksands IF

Martin Chromiak, Los Angeles Kings/Ontario Reign

Dalibor Dvorsky, St. Louis Blues/Springfield Thunderbirds

Samuel Honzek, Calgary Flames

Marek Hrivik, Vitkovice Ridera

Libor Hudacek, Ocelari Trinec

Milos Kelemen, Dynamo Pardubice

Robert Lantosi, Motor Ceske Budejovice

Oliver Okuliar, Skelleftea AIK

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames*

Pavol Regenda San Jose Sharks/San Jose Barracuda

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens*

Adam Sykora, New York Rangers/Hartford Wolf Pack

Tomas Tatar, EV Zug*

Offense will be built around Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft who had great success at the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a 17-year-old, winning bronze and being named the tournament MVP. There were no NHL players in Beijing, but that won't make a big difference for Slovakia this time, especially when it comes to forwards, with Pospisil and Honzek being the only two on an NHL roster. Tatar left the League after last season to play in Switzerland, yet he will likely be team captain. Coach Vladimir Orszagh will hope that promising young players from the American Hockey League, such as Dvorsky and Sykora, can make an impact, along with other players coming from European leagues, mostly the Czech Extraliga. -- Vilcek

CHI@STL: Dvorsky rips one off the post and in to get things started

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Peter Ceresnak, Dynamo Pardubice

Erik Cernak, Tampa Bay Lightning*

Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals*

Viliam Kmec, Henderson Silver Knights/Vegas Golden Knights

Samuel Knazko, Vítkovice Ridera

Patrik Koch, Ocelari Trinec

Martin Marincin, Ocelari Trinec

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils*

Defense is arguably the biggest strength of Team Slovakia. Cernak and Fehervary are mainstays on their NHL teams, Ceresnak is one of the best at his position in the Czech Extraliga and Marincin brings experience from 227 NHL games. One of the team's young leaders will be Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft who has had a promising start to the season and owns an Olympic bronze medal from Beijing. -- Langr

WSH@NYI: Fehérváry nets one on the backhand to start the scoring

GOALIES (3)

Samuel Hlavaj, Minnesota/Iowa Wild

Adam Huska, Admiral Vladivostok

Stanislav Skorvanek, Hradec Kralove

There are no Slovakia-born goalies playing in the NHL, with one still fighting for a call-up from the AHL. Hlavaj has not had the best start to the season in Iowa, but he will be Slovakia's undisputed No. 1 goalie in Milano. Huska played one game for the Rangers in 2021-22 and has since been playing in Europe. -- Vilcek

Related Content

Kane, Connor projected to make 2026 U.S. Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Marner, Harley projected to make 2026 Canada Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Bratt, Karlsson projected to make 2026 Sweden Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Granlund, Maccelli, Armia projected to make 2026 Finland Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Latest News

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL EDGE stats behind Dobes’ hot start for Canadiens

Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

NHL On Tap: Toews to face Blackhawks for 1st time

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Stars forward Seguin reflects on key moments in career ahead of 1,000th NHL game 

Kraken remain 'work in progress' while off to best-ever start to season

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Super 16: Keller, Bedard among Olympic hopefuls

AHL notebook: But, Gridin among top rookies in Western Conference

Tavares scores 500th career goal in Maple Leafs loss to Blue Jackets

Tavares reaches 500 NHL goals by scoring for Maple Leafs

Marchand takes leave of absence to volunteer as coach

Blues trick-or-treat with patients from St. Louis Children’s Hospital

NHL Status Report: Hyman has setback, week to week for Oilers

Cooley signs 8-year, $80 million contract with Mammoth