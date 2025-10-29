Granlund, Maccelli, Armia projected to make 2026 Finland Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

FORWARDS (14)
Joel Armia, Los Angeles Kings
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes*
Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks
Erik Haula, Nashville Predators
Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens
Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carolina Hurricanes
Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
Matias Maccelli, Toronto Maple Leafs
Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars*
Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
There’s some shakeup among the forward group here and it’s not pleasant. Aleksander Barkov, one of the original six players named to the roster and arguably the most important piece for Team Finland, will not be available. He sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) during training camp and underwent surgery Sept. 26. He is out at least seven months. There is no replacing Barkov, the best defensive player in the game and the captain of the back-to-back champion Panthers. Others will have to step up and take pieces of the load left by Barkov’s absence. An additional problem is the availability of power-play specialist Patrik Laine of the Canadiens, who is out for at least three months after undergoing core-muscle surgery this week. There will be jockeying for the final few positions before teams are revealed near the New Year. This time around, Armia has re-entered our projected roster, as has Maccelli, who is taking on a more prominent role with the Maple Leafs after being traded there from the Utah Mammoth in the offseason. Oliver Kapanen, off to a hot start with the Montreal Canadiens, has played himself into the mix with a strong start for the Canadiens. -- Roarke