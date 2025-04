 NHL announces 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Starting times and national broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

Fans worldwide can share their predictions for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and face off against friends, family, colleagues, hockey experts and fellow hockey fans, in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge. The eligible entrant that finishes atop the leaderboard will win the chance to attend a 2025-26 NHL event. Visit NHL.com/Bracket to register.

NHL Network will provide extensive pre- and postgame coverage across NHL Now and NHL Tonight throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.