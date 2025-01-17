5 things learned from 2025 All-American Game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Ryker Lee scored at 15:06 of the third period to give Team Blue a 3-2 win against Team White at the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Thursday.

The game featured the top players eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft from the United States Hockey League and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team.

Lee (5-foot-11, 181 pounds), a right wing with Madison of the USHL, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Committed to Michigan State University in 2025-26, Lee is No. 40 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters and a projected second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"It was kind of late in the shift and we came down the ice and their defense kind of backed up so I decided to take a step to the middle, opened up the defense a little bit, shot it through and it went in so it was good," Lee said.

Lee revealed postgame that some of his coaches call him 'The Wizard'.

"The boys don't really call me that," he said. "But when I was 14, (Michigan State coach) Adam Nightingale was watching me and I was doing a bunch of stickhandling moves, so he just came up with the nickname."

Forwards Kade Stengrim (Youngstown, USHL) and Will Moore (NTDP) each scored for Blue. Forward Teddy Murtryn (Chicago, USHL) and defenseman Edison Engle (Dubuque, USHL) each scored for Team White.

Here are five things learned from the game: