Kucherov, MacKinnon, Matthews named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association. The winner will be announced at a later date.

Kucherov led the NHL with 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, the highest point total of his NHL career and the most in Tampa Bay Lightning history, surpassing the 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) he had in 2018-19. The 30-year-old forward won the Art Ross Trophy, given to the player with the most points in an NHL season. He also led the NHL in power-play points (53).

Kucherov also won the Hart Trophy in 2018-19, as well as the Ted Lindsay Award.

The Lightning (45-29-8) were the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and lost to the Florida Panthers in five games.

MacKinnon was second with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games. In addition to leading the Colorado Avalanche in goals, assists and points, his 51 goals were fourth in the NHL and his 48 power-play points (10 goals, 38 assists) were second to Kucherov. It was the second time in his NHL career and second straight season with at least 100 points after he had 111 (42 goals, 69 assists) last season. The 28-year-old center led the NHL with 405 shots on goal and had a home point streak of 35 games (77 points; 29 goals, 48 assists) to start the season, the second longest in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky, who had a 40-game run for the Kings in 1988-89.

The Avalanche (50-25-7) finished third in the Central Division and have a 1-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Second Round.

Matthews led the NHL with 69 goals and was sixth with a career-high 107 points in 81 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs center was plus-31 and averaged 20:58 of ice time per game, including 3:25 on the power play and 43 seconds short-handed. He played 57:44 of short-handed ice time this season, up from just 3:29 last season. Matthews also won 53.5 percent of face-offs (705 of 1,319). His 93 blocked shots and 85 takeaways each ranked second in the NHL among all forwards. The 26-year-old had six hat tricks this season to become the 10th different player in NHL history to have at least that many in one season.

Matthews was also named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, given to the League’s best defensive forward, and the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded for gentlemanly play.

The Maple Leafs (46-26-10) qualified for the playoffs for the eighth straight season but were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round in seven games.