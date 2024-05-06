Complete 2nd-round schedule announced

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round. All times listed are ET and subject to change.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Date Time (ET) Florida [A1] vs. Boston [A2] Networks
Monday, May 6 8 p.m. Boston at Florida ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Wednesday, May 8 7:30 p.m. Boston at Florida ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 10 7 p.m. Florida at Boston TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 12 TBD Florida at Boston TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
+Tuesday, May 14 TBD Boston at Florida TBD
+Friday, May 17 TBD Florida at Boston TBD
+Sunday, May 19 TBD Boston at Florida TBD
Date Time (ET) NY Rangers [M1] vs. Carolina [M2] Networks
Sunday, May 5 FINAL Carolina 3 @ NY Rangers 4
Tuesday, May 7 7 p.m. Carolina at NY Rangers ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, May 9 7 p.m. NY Rangers at Carolina TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 11 TBD NY Rangers at Carolina TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
+Monday, May 13 TBD Carolina at NY Rangers TBD
+Thursday, May 16 TBD NY Rangers at Carolina TBD
+Saturday, May 18 TBD Carolina at NY Rangers TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Date Time (ET) Dallas [C1] vs. Colorado [C3] Networks
Tuesday, May 7 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Dallas ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
Thursday, May 9 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Dallas TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, May 11 TBD Dallas at Colorado TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN1, TVAS
Monday, May 13 TBD Dallas at Colorado ESPN, TVAS
+Wednesday, May 15 TBD Colorado at Dallas TBD
+Friday, May 17 TBD Dallas at Colorado TBD
+Sunday, May 19 TBD Colorado at Dallas TBD
Date Time (ET) Vancouver [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2] Networks
Wednesday, May 8 10 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Friday, May 10 10 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS, TNT, MAX, truTV
Sunday, May 12 TBD Vancouver at Edmonton SN, SN360, TVAS, TBS, MAX, truTV
Tuesday, May 14 TBD Vancouver at Edmonton TVAS, ESPN
+Thursday, May 16 TBD Edmonton at Vancouver TBD
+Saturday, May 18 TBD Vancouver at Edmonton TBD
+Monday, May 20 TBD Edmonton at Vancouver TBD
+ if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined
Starting times for games listed TBD will be announced when available.
Fans worldwide have another chance to make their playoff predictions with the Stanley Cup Playoff Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway. Fans can visit NHL.com/Bracket to submit their picks for the remainder of the postseason for the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.