2024 NHL Draft notebook: O'Reilly excelling as strong 2-way forward in OHL

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29 in Las Vegas. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of right wing Sam O'Reilly of London of the Ontario Hockey League.

Sam O'Reilly isn't flashy, but is one of the most appreciated skaters for the way he goes about his business with London of the Ontario Hockey League.

It stems from the fact the 17-year-old right-shot center has a defensive mindset whenever he steps on the ice.

"I think playing defense growing up my whole life helped me kind of ease into playing center this year, so I think that playing center is more of a defensive-type situation," O'Reilly said. "Last year (in five games with London) I played wing and this year they started me off at center and I've been there since, so it's been good."

O'Reilly only made the adjustment to forward three years ago, moving from defenseman to right wing while playing in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

"You can see he was a defenseman because of his instincts and how smart he is down low in his own end," said Nick Smith of NHL Central Scouting.

O'Reilly is benefiting from that experience as a rookie for London.

"If you look at the history of 17-year-old players who have earned the trust of (London coach) Dale Hunter and assistant coach Rick Steadman to play on the penalty kill, you have guys like Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues), Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) and Luke Evangelista (Nashville Predators) who were able to figure out what Dale wanted defensively," London associate general manager Rob Simpson said. "They ended up playing sooner rather than later because at the NHL level, the defensive side of the puck is so important to be able to make it there to help your team win."

O'Reilly even played a few shifts at defenseman as a 16-year-old for London during part of his five-game stint in 2022-23.

"He's the main reason why we really didn't do that much at the OHL trade deadline (in January) because we felt he was ready to step in and play a key role in our top nine forwards," Simpson said. "The nice thing that Sam brings is he's a little bit of a throwback to me because he does a lot of little things on the ice that are hard to find. He drives the net extremely hard, can tip pucks, screen goalies. He's physical all over the ice and he can play a 200-foot game."