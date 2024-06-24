2024 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

New Jersey Devils

Top priority: Depth at forward, defense

First pick: No. 10

The situation: The Devils have a top-10 selection in the draft for the sixth time in the past eight years. It'll be interesting to see if they keep the pick or decide to use it as part of a trade to upgrade the roster for next season. Sheldon Keefe was named the 22nd coach in team history May 23 after he coached the Toronto Maple Leafs for five seasons, and the Devils acquired goalie Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Kevin Bahl on June 19. "To have the chance to lead this young, dynamic team and to see the potential that can still be unlocked is all very attractive for me," Keefe said. Rookie defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec proved fixtures for the foreseeable future. Hughes (No. 4, 2021 NHL Draft), who represented the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, is a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year after he had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 82 games. Nemec (No. 2, 2022), who represented Slovakia at the World Championship, was third among rookie defensemen in blocked shots (105), fifth in points (19) and fifth in assists (16) in 60 games. Defenseman prospect Seamus Casey signed his entry-level contract May 6 after he had 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 39 games at the University of Michigan this season. New Jersey likely will use its six picks to bolster the prospect tank with stout forwards and stay-at-home defensemen.

Possible fits: Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (FIN); Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL); Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL)