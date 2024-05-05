Barkov, Matthews, Staal named Selke Trophy finalists

Aleksander Barkov, Auston Matthews and Jordan Staal were named finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy on Sunday.

The winner of the award, which is given annually to the forward voted best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game and the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be announced at a later date.

Barkov ranked second among Florida Panthers forwards in ice time per game (19:38), including 3:31 on the power play and 1:59 short-handed. The center won 57.3 percent of face-offs (630 of 1,100), was first on the team in takeaways (61) and fourth among Panthers forwards with 50 blocked shots. Barkov led the Panthers and was 12th in the NHL (minimum 40 games played) among forwards in SAT percentage, with Florida taking 58.1 percent of all shot attempts when he was on the ice at 5-on-5. Barkov was plus-33, tops among Panthers forwards.

Barkov helped the Panthers (52-24-6) finish first in the Atlantic Division this season and clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season.

A finalist for the third time in four seasons, Barkov won the award in 2020-21 and finished third in 2021-22.

“It means a lot, of course,” Barkov said. “Every year I’m just trying to do my job and be as good as possible defensively, offensively. Obviously, playing on a good team with good systems and great teammates, that helps too. So, obviously, it means a lot, so it’s a great thing for sure.”

Matthews led the NHL with 69 goals and was sixth with a career-high 107 points in 81 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs center was plus-31 and averaged 20:58 of ice time per game, including 3:25 on the power play and 43 seconds short-handed. He played 57:44 of short-handed ice time this season, up from just 3:29 last season. Matthews also won 53.5 percent of face-offs (705 of 1,319). His 93 blocked shots and 85 takeaways each ranked second in the NHL among all forwards.

Matthews, who was also named a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded for gentlemanly play, on Saturday, helped Toronto (46-26-10) qualify for the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

A first-time finalist, he would be the first Maple Leafs player to win the award since Doug Gilmour in 1992-93.

Staal had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games for the Carolina Hurricanes, averaging 15:23 of ice time, including 2:07 short-handed per game, most among Carolina forwards. The center tied for the Hurricanes lead in short-handed points with four and took the 14th-most face-offs in the NHL (1,375), finishing seventh in face-off percentage (58.1) among players to take at least 500 face-offs. Staal tied for the Hurricanes lead in hits (142), was second among their forwards with 41 blocked shots and had 25 takeaways.

Staal helped the Hurricanes (52-23-7) to a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division and their sixth straight playoff appearance.

A two-time finalist, Staal finished third in voting for the award in 2009-10 when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He would be the first Hurricanes player to win it since current coach Rod Brind'Amour in 2006-07.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who retired after the 2022-23 NHL season, won the Selke Trophy last season.

NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report