1967 Maple Leafs receive 2024 Keith Magnuson ‘Man of the Year’ award

TORONTO -- The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that is entrenched in the folklore of hockey in the city, a team that was never supposed to win the Stanley Cup, and now, almost 57 years later, still the last Maple Leafs team to have won.

On NHL All-Star Thursday, the team was honored as the recipient of the 2024 Keith Magnuson “Man of the Year” by the National Hockey League Alumni Association.

“It’s not always the best team that wins the Stanley Cup, it’s the team that plays the best in the Stanley Cup, and I think we were full value for the win,” Brian Conacher said.

Conacher was one of five members of the team on hand for the ceremony at Scotiabank Arena, along with Dave Keon, Bob Pulford, Pete Stemkowski and Mike Walton. The other two surviving members, Frank Mahovlich and Ron Ellis were unable to attend.

Led in by the Highland Creek Pipe Band, the crowd of thousands viewed a tribute video featuring highlights from the team’s Stanley Cup run in which they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, who finished first during the regular season, 4-2 in the best-of-7 semifinal before beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Looking at that film we saw, it brings back memories like it happened last night,” Keon said. “Seeing everybody enjoy that we had won, and knowing that we won the Cup, a lot of people said we didn’t deserve it but for one month, we were the best team in hockey.”