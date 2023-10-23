17 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the third week of the season.

In total, 17 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS this week including the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday. Five games are on national television -- three on ESPN and ESPN+ -- during Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday, the first of two 16-games this season (Jan. 13), the second in NHL history (April 8, 2023) and first on a weekday.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals (6 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, TSN4): The "Frozen Frenzy" begins with Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews going head-to-head with Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin for the 16th time in the regular season. Toronto is 8-5-2 with Matthews getting 18 points (seven goals, 18 assists) against Washington since he joined the NHL after he was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. The Capitals are 7-7-1 and Ovechkin has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) since his first game against Matthews on Nov. 26, 2016, a 4-2 loss for the Capitals at Air Canada Centre when he had an assist and Matthews scored a third-period goal.

ESPN will have a feature on the "simply sensational" goal scored by Ovechkin, then a 20-year-old rookie, against Phoenix Coyotes goalie Brian Boucher during a 6-1 win at Glendale Arena on Jan. 16, 2006. Wayne Gretzky was Coyotes coach, and Matthews attended the game at the age of 8 when growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona.