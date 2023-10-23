Latest News

Calgary Flames Detroit Red Wings game recap October 22

DeBrincat hat trick lifts Red Wings past Flames for 5th straight win
McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury for Oilers

McDavid out 1-2 weeks for Oilers with upper-body injury
Nashville Predators equipment manager assist goal

Predators equipment managers thinks fast, assists on Evangelista goal
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th win in row

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th straight win
Alex Iafallo enjoying trade to Winnipeg Jets

Iafallo fitting in, seeking big fish in Winnipeg with Jets
Zizing 'Em Up: Fleury's march up NHL wins list

Zizing 'Em Up: Fleury's march up NHL wins list
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season
Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers
Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers
Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Smiles out for Kopitar as he breaks Kings games played record

McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury for Oilers

Forward left in 3rd period of OT loss to Jets, could miss Heritage Classic

NHL McDavid for injury update

© Lawrence Scott/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is expected to be out 1-2 weeks for the Edmonton Oilers after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Edmonton plays at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, SNW) and returns home to host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The Oilers captain could miss the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic outdoor game against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 29 at Commonwealth Stadium (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, TBS, Max).

“It didn’t appear to be anything, it appeared to be muscular more than anything to me as I watched during the play,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game Saturday.

McDavid appeared to sustain the injury skating up the ice jumping into a rush led by forward Zach Hyman at 15:13 of the third period. The forward grabbed his left side after crossing the Winnipeg blue line. He continued the shift but headed to the bench after clearing the puck from his own end with 4:20 left in the period.

McDavid sat on the bench for the remainder of the period and talked to Oilers head athletic therapist TD Forss. McDavid went for a short skate prior to the beginning of the 3-on-3 overtime but did not go out for a shift. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets at 3:53 of overtime, tipping in a pass from defenseman Josh Morrissey. 

“I think we noticed, that’s probably the understatement of the century,” Morrissey said when asked about McDavid’s absence in overtime. “I don’t know what’s going on there, but 3-on-3 overtime you’re looking for him, so we did notice, yeah.”

McDavid had two assists in the loss. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games for Edmonton (1-3-1). McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy as NHL scoring champion three straight seasons and five times total.

In the first period against Winnipeg, McDavid was taken down by Morrissey during a race up the ice towards the Jets end. Morrissey was assessed a two-minute minor for holding on the play, but Woodcroft did not think the play contributed to the injury.

“No, I thought it was more him coming up the ice [in third period] and something felt off for him,” Woodcroft said Saturday. “That’s what it looked like from the bench. But I haven’t even rewatched it yet.”