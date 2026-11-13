Nuts & Bolts: Debut of Hometown Remix

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday:
When: Saturday, November 14 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg
Conor Geekie - Sam O'Reilly - Gage Goncalves
Jeff Viel - - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this month with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay won the first matchup between the teams 4-2 on Nov. 3 in Tampa, led by 2-0—2 from Brayden Point, 0-2—2 from Nikita Kucherov and a 19-save win for Andrei Vasilevskiy...The Lightning are 44-37-7 all-time against Detroit, including 27-15-3 on home ice...Kucherov has scored 22-38—60 in 44 career games against the Red Wings to lead the franchise, and Victor Hedman has 5-37—42 to tie Steven Stamkos for second...Vasilevskiy is 20-5-2 with a .928 save percentage over his career against the Red Wings, while Dennis Hildeby is 0-0-1 with a .917 save percentage in one NHL start against Detroit as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs...The Lightning went 3-0-1 against the Red Wings last season and were led in scoring by Kucherov (1-5—6) and Jake Guentzel (1-5—6).
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Peter Millar Hometown Remix Collection
The Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time tonight, and we've got a new collection drop to go with it! Check out the Peter Millar Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 17 vs. Washington Capitals
Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Sunday, November 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres