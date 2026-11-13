Nuts & Bolts: Debut of Hometown Remix

The Lightning host the Red Wings for the second time this month to kickoff a six-game homestand

MK0261 - Nuts and Bolts HTR _1920x1080
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday:

When: Saturday, November 14 - 7 p.m. ET
Where:  Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg 
Conor Geekie - Sam O'Reilly - Gage Goncalves
Jeff Viel - - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this month with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay won the first matchup between the teams 4-2 on Nov. 3 in Tampa, led by 2-0—2 from Brayden Point, 0-2—2 from Nikita Kucherov and a 19-save win for Andrei Vasilevskiy...The Lightning are 44-37-7 all-time against Detroit, including 27-15-3 on home ice...Kucherov has scored 22-38—60 in 44 career games against the Red Wings to lead the franchise, and Victor Hedman has 5-37—42 to tie Steven Stamkos for second...Vasilevskiy is 20-5-2 with a .928 save percentage over his career against the Red Wings, while Dennis Hildeby is 0-0-1 with a .917 save percentage in one NHL start against Detroit as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs...The Lightning went 3-0-1 against the Red Wings last season and were led in scoring by Kucherov (1-5—6) and Jake Guentzel (1-5—6).

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Peter Millar Hometown Remix Collection
The Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time tonight, and we've got a new collection drop to go with it!  Check out the Peter Millar Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 17 vs. Washington Capitals
Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Sunday, November 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres

News Feed

The Backcheck: Big games from Hagel, Guentzel lead team effort as Bolts beat Columbus

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 1

O’Reilly highlights ‘great’ NHL debut with first career point for Lightning

Nuts & Bolts: Back at it in Columbus

The Backcheck: Carlson’s career night, Kucherov hat trick gives Bolts blowout win in Buffalo

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Sabres 3

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip continues in Buffalo

Sam O’Reilly ready for first NHL test after Lightning recall Tuesday

Lightning recall F Sam O'Reilly from AHL Syracuse

‘Exceeded everything’: Gourde welcomed back after rare NHL surgery, months of intense rehab

The Backcheck: Late power-play goal ends Lightning point streak Sunday

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 3

The Backcheck: Lightning stun Wild with third period comeback, Kucherov OT winner

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Wild 3 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up a Western Conference back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back kicks off in Minnesota

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 1