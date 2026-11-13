Nuts & Bolts: Debut of Hometown Remix

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday:

When: Saturday, November 14 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Conor Geekie - Sam O'Reilly - Gage Goncalves

Jeff Viel - - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this month with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay won the first matchup between the teams 4-2 on Nov. 3 in Tampa, led by 2-0—2 from Brayden Point, 0-2—2 from Nikita Kucherov and a 19-save win for Andrei Vasilevskiy...The Lightning are 44-37-7 all-time against Detroit, including 27-15-3 on home ice...Kucherov has scored 22-38—60 in 44 career games against the Red Wings to lead the franchise, and Victor Hedman has 5-37—42 to tie Steven Stamkos for second...Vasilevskiy is 20-5-2 with a .928 save percentage over his career against the Red Wings, while Dennis Hildeby is 0-0-1 with a .917 save percentage in one NHL start against Detroit as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs...The Lightning went 3-0-1 against the Red Wings last season and were led in scoring by Kucherov (1-5—6) and Jake Guentzel (1-5—6).

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Peter Millar Hometown Remix Collection

The Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time tonight, and we've got a new collection drop to go with it! Check out the Peter Millar Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 17 vs. Washington Capitals

Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Sunday, November 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres