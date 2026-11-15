Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 2, Lightning 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Saturday's loss to Detroit

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By Dave Mishkin
TampaBayLightning.com

The key sequence in this game came just past the halfway point of the second period. A Victor Hedman shot from the point deflected off the stick of Andrew Copp and sailed over the Detroit net. It bounced to the side of the cage, where Jake Guentzel attempted to jam it inside the short side post. But Detroit goalie Daniil Tarasov got his stick down to stop the shot. Later, on the same shift, Lucas Raymond accepted a lead pass from William Wallinder at center ice. The Lightning were just completing a change on defense and hadn’t yet gotten into position. Raymond accelerated into the clear and finished a breakaway at 13:12.

That goal proved to be the game-winner, but it wasn’t the only reason why Detroit handed the Lightning their first home defeat of the season and first shutout loss of the year as well. Tarasov had a strong performance, denying every shot that came his way. Overall, the Red Wings defended well and, despite being outshot and outattempted, seemed to dictate more of the action.

The Lightning were coming off a four-game road trip—and the first home game back after such a trip can be tricky. They looked a little out of sync at points (although Detroit’s solid performance also had an effect).

The good news for the Lightning is that they’ll have a couple of days to reset and recharge before their next contest on Tuesday against Washington.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

  1. Daniil Tarasov — Red Wings. Shutout win. 
  1. Lucas Raymond — Red Wings. GWG and assist.
  1. Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 20 saves.

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