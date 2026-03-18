Women in Hockey Doubles Up Via Kraken, Torrent

Kraken season ticket member Sarah Miller enjoys taking friends and family to home games, especially people new to seeing hockey in person. But she doesn’t stop there. She is now a Seattle Torrent season ticket holder introducing the women’s pro league slant on the sport.

This past week, Miller was in-house Tuesday for the Kraken showdown with Western Conference wild-card contender Nashville and back the next night to see the Torrent pull out a late comeback win. Beyond the victorious rally by the Professional Women’s Hockey League expansion franchise, it proved a special night for Miller.

“We did a three-generational thing,” said Miller in a lively phone conversation. “My mom came for her first Torrent game, and we took my five-year-old niece, Dahlia. She’s been to Kraken games with me. I tell her girls and women play hockey too. But she says, ‘No, just the hockey mans.’ I decided we had to change that.”

Let’s agree that her mission was a success. Miller said Dahlia was on the glass during Torrent warm-ups “looking so cute like she is,” that a Torrent player made sure to give the five-year-old a puck.

“By the end of the game, Dahlia was pointing out the players’ braids, knew some were wearing earrings and that they were fast skaters and hockey players,” said Miller, who-- oh by the way -- also has WHL Seattle Thunderbirds season tickets. “My mom noticed whenever there was a sing-along, fans kept singing even after the music stopped. We all had a lot of fun.”