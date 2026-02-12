Olympic Diary | Molgaard Checks In

Fisker Molgaard starred for his nation at the IIHF Men’s World Championship last spring and is expected to be a major contributor for the Danes, who finished an all-time best fourth at Worlds. High expectations haven’t stopped the 20-year-old Fisker Molgaard (he turns 21 on Feb. 18) from enjoying the Olympic experience. Here’s his diary entry as Denmark’s opening game beckons with a 12:10 p.m. Pacific time puck drop on Thursday.

Team Preparations

“Practice has been good. We needed to get rid of all the traveling miles, but as always, happy to be out there with the boys!”

The Full Olympics Experience

“We're staying in the Olympic Village. The experience is even better than I thought! You can just feel the tension of competition plus the Olympic spirit in the air. It is such an honor to be a part of the Games.

Meeting Other Athletes

“There aren’t too many other Danish athletes here in Milan [others are competing in Cortina]. But we are living with a speed skater, Viktor Hald Thorup. He’s such a nice guy, and he has already become one of the boys! I’m looking forward to seeing him in competition.

Anticipating Denmark-Germany Match

“I am really excited for the first game. I've been looking forward to this for a while. To be able to fulfill my boyhood dreams of being an Olympian is pretty special to think about.”