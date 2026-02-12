Olympic Diary | Molgaard Checks In

February 11, 2026 | Molgaard Checks In: Olympic Village Life in Milano Cortina
As his Coachella Firebirds teammates return to Thursday practice and American Hockey League action in a weekend Friday-Sunday homestand against Pacific Division rival Tucson, Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard will be taking the ice for Team Denmark at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Denmark faces Germany, which means Fisker Molgaard will be vying for goals and assists with Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer in net for the Germans.
Since Fisker Molgaard was called up to appear in the Kraken’s final game before the Olympics – his third NHL game– he and Grubauer were on the same flight to Italy along with Seattle VP and assistant GM Ricky Olczyk, who is part of the hockey operations brain trust for the host nation.