Olympic Diary | Molgaard Checks In

Who they’re bumping into, what they’re up to and how they’re feeling — a peek inside the Olympic Village as told by the Kraken themselves

molgaard
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

February 11, 2026 | Molgaard Checks In: Olympic Village Life in Milano Cortina

As his Coachella Firebirds teammates return to Thursday practice and American Hockey League action in a weekend Friday-Sunday homestand against Pacific Division rival Tucson, Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard will be taking the ice for Team Denmark at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Denmark faces Germany, which means Fisker Molgaard will be vying for goals and assists with Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer in net for the Germans.

Since Fisker Molgaard was called up to appear in the Kraken’s final game before the Olympics – his third NHL game– he and Grubauer were on the same flight to Italy along with Seattle VP and assistant GM Ricky Olczyk, who is part of the hockey operations brain trust for the host nation.

gru

Fisker Molgaard starred for his nation at the IIHF Men’s World Championship last spring and is expected to be a major contributor for the Danes, who finished an all-time best fourth at Worlds. High expectations haven’t stopped the 20-year-old Fisker Molgaard (he turns 21 on Feb. 18) from enjoying the Olympic experience. Here’s his diary entry as Denmark’s opening game beckons with a 12:10 p.m. Pacific time puck drop on Thursday.

Team Preparations

“Practice has been good. We needed to get rid of all the traveling miles, but as always, happy to be out there with the boys!”

The Full Olympics Experience

“We're staying in the Olympic Village. The experience is even better than I thought! You can just feel the tension of competition plus the Olympic spirit in the air. It is such an honor to be a part of the Games.

Meeting Other Athletes

“There aren’t too many other Danish athletes here in Milan [others are competing in Cortina]. But we are living with a speed skater, Viktor Hald Thorup. He’s such a nice guy, and he has already become one of the boys! I’m looking forward to seeing him in competition.

Anticipating Denmark-Germany Match

“I am really excited for the first game. I've been looking forward to this for a while. To be able to fulfill my boyhood dreams of being an Olympian is pretty special to think about.”

Follow the Kraken at Milano Cortina 2026

  • Exclusive stories & videos
  • Schedule & broadcast info
  • Watch party details
  • Buoy's Olympic activity book

News Feed

Blog | Milano Cortina 2026

Kraken Foursome Taking ‘The Biggest Stage’ In Milan

Kraken Have Proven They Are ‘Good’ Team

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

Kraken End Winning Trip In Third Place In Pacific

‘Dee’-Light-Filled Colleague, Communicator 

Kraken (26-20-9) at Kings (23-17-14) | 7:00 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim

High Flying Kraken Grounded In Anaheim

Kraken (26-19-9) at Ducks (29-23-3) | 7:00 p.m.

McCann Feels ‘Really Good’ Again Filling Net

Bonded by Boyhood Games, Group Chat

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

Kraken Make Statement With Crucial Road Win

Kraken (25-19-9) at Golden Knights (25-14-14) | 7:00 p.m.

Grubauer Grew Up Early, Revived His Career Late

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Toronto vs. Seattle

Kraken Roll to Third Straight Home Win