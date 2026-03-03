Kraken, Daccord Stop Just Enough For Huge Win

They secured a critical two points in the process and put five points of distance between themselves and the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators, the two closest teams trying to catch them for a final playoff spot. Not only that, but the Kraken also leapfrogged the Edmonton Oilers into third spot in the Pacific Division – which is important as the top three teams in each division gain automatic postseason berths regardless of their standing in the rest of the conference.

The Kraken are now 23-0-0 when taking a multi-goal lead at any point in the game, something they did by pouncing on Carolina with a bunch of opening period hits and then outskating them when it mattered in the middle frame.

And when the Hurricanes poured it on the final 20 minutes, Daccord was there to make sure things didn’t come apart. And heaping praise afterwards on the defenders in front of him, including the hulking Oleksiak.

“He’s outstanding,” Daccord said. “I mean, he’s just such a beast. He’s an absolute beast. He’s a warrior blocking shots. I thought he had a great stick tonight and made so many good plays. And obviously, he was just burying guys too.”

Kakko buried a shot behind goalie Frederik Andersen for a key goal just more than three minutes into the middle period. Racing in 2-on-1 with Berkly Catton to his left, Kakko thought about passing but saw a defender there and instead fired a right circle wrist shot that sneaked by Andersen under his armpit to open the scoring.

The Kraken had said coming in they knew they’d need to make the most of any opportunities and Kakko didn’t miss. Kakko appeared to help add a second goal two minutes later when he fed Jaden Schwartz at the doorstep, but the preceding zone entry was challenged for offside by Carolina and the scoring play overturned.

But Meyers made that right not long after, banging in his own rebound at the doorstep with a defender draped over him. Melanson had made a strong defensive play off the wall in his own end to get things started, funneling the puck to Adam Larsson who started a rush the other way with Meyers and Freddy Gaudreau.

“Mel made a great play on the wall, got it to Lars in the middle and just moved it quick to me and I gave it to Freddy and just drove to the net,” Meyers said. “And I was able to put it home after a great pass from Freddy.”