Modest Meyers ‘Going Every Night’

It’s full credit to Ben Meyers that younger teammates Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson know next to nothing about the Kraken forward’s heroics in his home state of Minnesota. Meyers was a superstar for Delano High, 75 miles just outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. He racked up 99 points (46 goals, 53 assists) in 25 games as a senior while leading his school to its first-ever appearance in the hallowed Minnesota state championship hockey tournament. His NCAA career with the University of Minnesota is equally storied.

To understand the scope of the prep hockey tradition in Minnesota, think Indiana high school basketball or Texas schoolboy football. Or the movies “Hoosiers” and “Friday Night Lights,” respectively, the latter an award-winning television series as well.

“Wait, what?!” said Winterton as his locker stall this week. “I didn’t know Benny averaged four points per game in high school. I’ve heard he was a big recruit coming out of college. And I know we are lucky to have him.”

Melanson was equally surprised.

“It's been a privilege to play with him the last couple years [with AHL Coachella Valley] and now be up here with him,” said Melanson. “I wasn’t aware [of his monster prep scoring and NCAA awards]. It's fun playing with him because he’s going every night. He wants the puck on his stick and wants to compete with his teammates.”

‘Hair’s' the Scoop on Minnesota Prep Hockey

For Meyers, the 2017 state tournament was reason enough to engage in the long-standing tradition of a special mohawk haircut before playing in the packed home arena of the Minnesota Wild every March. In fact, Delano High is back as a No. 2 seed at the tournament this week in its first appearance in five years. The 2026 varsity boys happily mimicked the hair styling of the legendary Meyers and provided exclusive barber coverage to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune this week.

“I’m really happy to see our program back in the state tournament,” said Meyers about his high school squad. “It means a lot to the community and is so fun to see as an alum.”

When asked about his hair styling before he and teammates won the consolation bracket back in the 2017 tourney, Meyers happily revealed, “Yes, I got the mohawk with the side stripes and everything.”