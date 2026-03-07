Senators (30-22-9) vs Kraken (29-23-9) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Maintain Solid ‘D’, Step Up the Scoring

Lane Lambert is highly regarded as a coach who exhorts his teams to play a solid defensive game that, in turn, creates opportunistic offense. Nonetheless, this week the head coach spotlighted the Kraken’s need for goal-scoring. He referenced scoring 11 goals in five games, which translated into just four of a possible 10 standings points after the Olympics break.

On the ice, Thursday’s practice drills focused on winning 1-on-1 puck battles, plus a similar drill to get reps on 2-on-2 showdowns. Off the ice, Lambert said winning pucks one-on-one and in small scrums is a skill not to be underestimated. He said Kraken skaters need to embrace those battles as ‘will situations” that require both grit and skill.

“We are looking for ways to score more,” said Lambert. “There’s a reason for the low goals. We have to win those battles, including net front.”

Two: Re-Upping with the Captain, Adding a Goal Scorer

Veteran forward and leader Jordan Eberle’s comeback season was rewarded Friday when the team announced a two-year extension for the Kraken’s leading goal scorer, valued at $5.5 million average annual value. The 35-year-old’s return from a freak yet serious fractured pelvis that confined him to bed for a long stretch of weeks last winter has been nothing short of remarkable. Eberle has a chance to bust past 30 goals, which he hasn’t done since his second NHL season (34 goals) in 2011-12.

Later Friday, GM Jason Botterill met with the media to discuss the Kraken’s playoff pursuit and the acquisition of forward Bobby McMann from Toronto. McMann is sitting on 19 goals for the season with 13 assists for 32 points in 60 games. Last season, he notched an even 20 goals and 15 assists as a rookie in 2023-24. Botterill referred to McMann as a top-nine forward. But it should be noted that he was playing a good amount of first-line minutes. He’s 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, so his netfront physicality and his hits total will be a welcome addition. But the usual process of obtaining a work visa will prevent McMann from debuting on Saturday. Even so, he can start practicing with the team.

“We’re a team that needs to continue to put pucks on net. That’s what Bobby does. I think we want to continue when we’re playing well, we’re creating opportunities, we’re utilizing our speed at the heart of the forecheck. Those are elements Bobby brings too.”

Three: Know the Foe: Ottawa 7-1-2 in Last 10 Games

Ottawa is in its own fight for playoff position. The Senators are four standings points out of the second wild-card spot occupied by Boston in the Eastern Conference with Columbus two points out. They were playing well going into February’s three-week break, winning five of six and 2-1-1 returning. Plus, the Sens are 16-12-4 on the road for the season.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark has won four games and posted two overtime losses in the six games he’s played since taking a leave of absence Dec. 27 before rejoining the squad Jan. 31. After the fact, Ullmark said he was experiencing intense panic attacks during the early months of the NHL season. Ottawa’s hockey brain trust supported Ullmark, not rushing the process.

Projected lineup (not official):

McCann - Beniers - Eberle

Schwartz - Stephenson - Tolvanen

Catton - Wright - Kakko

Meyers - Gaudreau - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Oleksiak - Montour

Evans - Lindgren

Daccord