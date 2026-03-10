Predators (28-27-8) vs Kraken (29-24-9) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Working the Details, Schwartz Out, Awaiting McMann Debut

While veterans Freddy Gaudreau and Ryan Lindgren didn’t play in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Ottawa due to illness, there were other Kraken not feeling 100 percent who suited up in the fourth game of this six-contest homestand. Head coach Lane Lambert said Monday he hoped the illness was in the rearview mirror.

“The illness wasn't great for us,” said Lambert, “I thought our energy was pretty good [Monday]. We had a spirited, demanding practice. I thought some of the details in our game that weren't there on Saturday night needed addressing. I thought the guys did a good job of addressing it.

“We’ve just got to be a lot better in every area. There were so many areas [Saturday] that weren't good for us. But it all starts with our compete level and us moving our feet and skating ... give Ottawa credit, they spread us out pretty good. We need to make more plays with the puck [in the offensive zone, both when carrying the puck and gaining it back on the forecheck]. When we do that, if we can do that, we spend less time defending the opponent.”

The Kraken will be looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday, but without veteran forward Jaden Schwartz. He is sidelined for an upper-body injury with no timetable yet for a return. Schwartz took a skate boot to the face in Saturday’s game, a scary moment for players, coaches and the fans. The collision was unintentional, and all parties agree it could have been worse. Schwartz did leave the ice under his own power.

Newly arrived Bobby McMann cannot play in a game until his visa papers are completed. There was no update on whether that might be Tuesday or Thursday this week. The ex-Toronto winger flashed his elite skating speed at the Iceplex on Monday. In a weekend conversation, the 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward provided his own scouting report on what Seattle fans can expect from his play.

“The first thing is my speed,” said McMann, whose 19 goals this season rank him second to only captain Jordan Eberle. “That’s the driver of my game – play fast, play with speed, push the pace of the game. I also look to be physical, compete hard and bring a good work ethic. Things fall into place after that, like scoring and offense.”

Two: Celebrating ‘Women in Hockey Night’

Tuesday’s “Women in Hockey Night presented by PitchBook” will feature a special jersey and related merchandise designed by local artist Dasha Medvedeva, who was born in Russia and moved to Seattle at age five. Let’s agree her “S” comes to life on the jersey.

“I knew I wanted to incorporate roots somewhere,” said Medvedeva. “Roots hold everything together, especially so much of our landscape here in Washington. Women do the same in their homes and their communities, especially in immigrant and multi-generational households. It's a big, critical job that often goes unnoticed, unseen or just dismissed. As an angsty ‘tween’ myself, I didn't understand why my mom didn't want to work. Now, in my late 20s, I’m starting to comprehend how much women do to hold everything and everyone together.​”

Other highlights include Kraken assistant general manager Alexandra Mandrycky activating “The Surge” at puck drop and some 20 female Kraken employees partaking in the T-shirt toss.

DJ Pretty Please as the house DJ, plus Stacy Jones, an award-winning Seattle singer-songwriter, who will be performing in the atrium pre-game. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Bras for Girls nonprofit, which provides high-quality sports bras and breast development education booklets to girls in need (ages 8 to 18). Recipients include sports teams, school programs, community programs and other initiatives that promote and elevate girls’ access to sports. One more fun feature: Fans can buy tickets to Tuesday’s Kraken home game and Wednesday’s Seattle Torrent home game in a special Women in Hockey package. Click here for details.

Three: Know the Foe: Nashville Struggling on the Road

In effect, playoff hockey starts now for the Kraken. Nashville, which just traded two forwards to Western Conference contenders, might look like sellers aiming to rebuild. But the Predators are just three standings points behind Seattle for the West’s second wild-card spot. It’s an important game for the Kraken and perhaps even more urgent given Western Conference leader Colorado arrives for a Thursday home matchup. Preds forward Steven Stamkos is clearly not past his prime; he has 30 goals on the year. Filip Forsberg, who is most decidedly still in his prime, has notched eight goals and four assists in the last 10 games.

But GM Barry Trotz no doubt understands his squad is sputtering at the wrong juncture of the season: Nashville has lost its last four games on the road and stands at 11-14-5 on the season as visitors. One stat to keep in mind: The Predators are 22-6-2 when they score three or more goals in a game.

Projected lineup (not official):

Check back after morning skate on Tuesday.