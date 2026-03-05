Kraken Go Down Quietly To Blues Once Again

There was a sense the Kraken had squandered an opportunity in St. Louis last week and they were therefore quite eager for a do-over Wednesday night at home facing the same Blues squad from six days prior.

The opening five minutes of this contest saw the Kraken do everything they’d failed at the prior outing, firing five shots at the Blues net and seeing Jaden Schwartz open the scoring just 31 seconds in. But the rest of what became a 3-2 loss was an exercise in growing frustration as the Blues tied it up, went ahead and did what they could to limit Kraken chances.

Logan Mailloux evened the score roughly seven minutes into the first on a wraparound try and then Dylan Holloway converted a second period power play chance at the net front to put the Blues ahead to stay. Robert Thomas then added some insure just 1:33 into the final period after taking a Brayden Schenn pass in the slot and wristing it behind Philipp Grubauer.

Vince Dunn got the Kraken back within a goal with just more than six minutes to go in regulation, taking a Jordan Eberle pass and scoring from close range.

The Blues took a delay of game penalty for putting the puck over the glass with 2:05 to go, effectively giving the Kraken a power play for the remainder of the contest. They pulled Grubauer soon after for a 6-on-4 advantage and got several cracks at the tying marker but could not get the puck across.

The loss snapped a team record five-game win streak for the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken remained five points ahead of the next closest playoff teams despite the defeat but also missed a chance to move past third place Edmonton in the Pacific Division. The Oilers had rallied from two goals down in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Things appeared headed for a much different result early on as Adam Larsson directed an opening minute shot towards the St. Louis net from the right point. Blues goalie Joel Hofer made a kick stop, but the long rebound when straight to Schwartz who fired it home. One reason the Kraken struggled so badly in last week’s 5-1 loss to the Blues was the inability to get pucks to the St. Louis net.

Larsson did just that on the opening goal and the Kraken kept on doing the same for most of the next five minutes to come. But the Blues began turning things around after that, outshooting the Kraken 14-5 the final 15 minutes of the frame.

By the time Holloway converted Cam Fowler’s long pass to the net front for the go-ahead Blues goal, the visitors had outshot the Kraken 18-6 since the home side’s opening five-minute flurry.