Kraken Add Scoring, Grit In Forward Bobby McMann

There’s plenty to like in the toolkit of new Kraken winger Bobby McMann, a 19-goal power forward acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs just ahead of Friday’s noon PT trade deadline.

McMann, 29, a 6-foot-2, 217-pounder who can hit and do the hard-grinding work against tough defensemen when needed, had scored a combined 29 goals his past two seasons with the Leafs. The Kraken sent Toronto a fourth-round pick in next summer’s NHL draft as well as a conditional second round pick in 2027 in exchange for McMann, who will wear No. 74.

The Alberta native and onetime undrafted winger out of Colgate University has now shown NHL scoring prowess in consecutive seasons, giving him the versatility to play throughout the lineup. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer as he winds down a two-year, $2.7 million deal.

"We're really excited to have Bobby in Seattle," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a release. "He's a big, strong forward who knows how to put the puck in the net. We think he'll be a great fit with our group down the stretch.”

The Kraken, three points up on the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators in holding down the final Western Conference wild card spot, made the move just ahead of Friday’s noon PT deadline. McMann’s 19 goals rank second on the Kraken behind the 22 by team captain Jordan Eberle, who signed a two-year extension with the team earlier Friday. His 32 points rank sixth just behind Jared McCann.