Kraken Stumble Early, Can’t Recover

The fourth line brought high energy on every shift during the opening 20 minutes. The output from other lines was less productive. The first period featured 12 shots on goal for the visitors while Seattle managed seven, which, frankly, didn’t feel like that many, though Natural Stat Trick did identify three high-danger chances for the home squad.

The fourth line has been, in my opinion, our best line for the most part. Not necessarily having to score goals every night, but they are creating energy. Mel's been a big boost. I’ve been really impressed with his game. Obviously, ‘Mysie’ is coming up too [from AHL Coachella Valley] ... Mel was a part of both goals. Mysie was too. That’s playoff hockey, getting guys to the net, making it difficult for the goalie, crashing it, driving the net.

“That's a group there [the fourth line, including Freddy Gaudreau at times] that creates things for us every time, no matter if they play five or 10 minutes. We’ve just got to follow suit.”

Lambert Weighs in on Energy Level

For his part, head coach Lane Lambert said Montour is “not wrong” about the high-energy, high-quality play from the fourth liners. He added, “Since the break, we need more from our top guys.”

“From coaching staff right on down, we’ve got to be better,” said Lambert. “It starts with me, moves right on down the line.

“Certainly, when you're making mistakes like we made, a lot of them are uncharacteristic mistakes, to be honest. But we can't do that.”

Ottawa applied more sustained pressure and offensive-zone possession time during the first period. They connected on two goals during the middle of the first period, one a response goal within two minutes of Melanson’s second goal of the season. A wide-open Tyler Kleven scored on the play, beating Kraken starting goalie Joey Daccord on a mid-range shot. It marked Kleven’s second goal of the year. Five minutes later, Sens forward Dylan Cozens, also unmarked, beat Daccord for his 23rd goal to make it 2-1 before first intermission.

Schwartz Felled by Skate, Does Not Return

A scary moment ended the period with a hush over the usual high-decibel support from Kraken fans. When Seattle veteran forward Jaden Schwartz couldn’t quite move the puck up the left boards in the neutral zone. Linemate Eeli Tolvanen moved in to support, cleanly checking Ottawa’s Nick Cousins.

Unfortunately, Cousins flipped upside down on the hit with his skate side colliding into Schwartz’s face. Play was halted as Schwartz crumpled on the ice. Several minutes later, the popular teammate left the ice via his own power, holding a bloodied towel to his nose. Escorted by Kraken head athletic trainer Justin Rogers, Schwartz went to the locker room and was announced late not to return to the game.

“He is being evaluated,” said Lambert about Schwartz. “At that point in the game, the guys are worried about their teammate, their brother. It was pretty close, that one. It could have been worse, I guess. I think it sapped the building's energy. Got pretty quiet.”