Kraken Stumble Early, Can’t Recover

The Kraken surrendered four Ottawa goals before mid-game Saturday, sealing a second straight home loss that unraveled into a 7-4 final. Seattle missed out on an opportunity to gain some ground in the Western Conference wild-card race when contenders Nashville and Los Angeles both lost earlier in the day. The Kraken are now 29-24-9 on the season and remain in the second-wild card spot by one standings point due to San Jose’s shootout loss against the New York Islanders.
Nashville remains three standings points behind, same for Los Angeles. Nashville visits Tuesday for a playoff-type game in which Seattle hopes to get back into the win column on a six-game homestand currently knotted at two wins and two losses.
“I think right from the start again, the energy level, the awareness of just how close everything is ... we want it just as bad [as Ottawa], but we're not showing it there,” said a standup Brandon Montour.
Before the pursuit of two points disintegrated, the reunited fourth line of Ben Meyers, centering rookie forwards Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson, struck first on the scoresheet here at Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night. The game’s initial goal started with rookie Jacob Melanson making yet another wall play in the defensive zone that moved the puck to a linemate.
From there, Winterton, inserted in the lineup for an ill Freddy Gaudreau, got the scoring sequence started with a swift rush up ice. The 2021 third-rounder zipped a perfect pass to Meyers’ stick blade netfront. Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark made an elite save, but Melanson bulldogged his way to the right goal post, fending off a draped defender to whack in the loose puck on the rebound.