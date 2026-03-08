Kraken Stumble Early, Can’t Recover

With wild-card opportunity knocking ahead of Tuesday’s visit by Nashville, Kraken can’t contain an Ottawa squad in its playoff pursuit in East. Scary injury to Jaden Schwartz further sours the night

By Bob Condor
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken surrendered four Ottawa goals before mid-game Saturday, sealing a second straight home loss that unraveled into a 7-4 final. Seattle missed out on an opportunity to gain some ground in the Western Conference wild-card race when contenders Nashville and Los Angeles both lost earlier in the day. The Kraken are now 29-24-9 on the season and remain in the second-wild card spot by one standings point due to San Jose’s shootout loss against the New York Islanders.  

Nashville remains three standings points behind, same for Los Angeles. Nashville visits Tuesday for a playoff-type game in which Seattle hopes to get back into the win column on a six-game homestand currently knotted at two wins and two losses.

“I think right from the start again, the energy level, the awareness of just how close everything is ... we want it just as bad [as Ottawa], but we're not showing it there,” said a standup Brandon Montour.

Before the pursuit of two points disintegrated, the reunited fourth line of Ben Meyers, centering rookie forwards Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson, struck first on the scoresheet here at Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night.  The game’s initial goal started with rookie Jacob Melanson making yet another wall play in the defensive zone that moved the puck to a linemate.  

From there, Winterton, inserted in the lineup for an ill Freddy Gaudreau, got the scoring sequence started with a swift rush up ice. The 2021 third-rounder zipped a perfect pass to Meyers’ stick blade netfront. Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark made an elite save, but Melanson bulldogged his way to the right goal post, fending off a draped defender to whack in the loose puck on the rebound.

Jacob Melanson with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

The fourth line brought high energy on every shift during the opening 20 minutes. The output from other lines was less productive. The first period featured 12 shots on goal for the visitors while Seattle managed seven, which, frankly, didn’t feel like that many, though Natural Stat Trick did identify three high-danger chances for the home squad.  

The fourth line has been, in my opinion, our best line for the most part. Not necessarily having to score goals every night, but they are creating energy. Mel's been a big boost. I’ve been really impressed with his game. Obviously, ‘Mysie’ is coming up too [from AHL Coachella Valley] ... Mel was a part of both goals. Mysie was too. That’s playoff hockey, getting guys to the net, making it difficult for the goalie, crashing it, driving the net.

“That's a group there [the fourth line, including Freddy Gaudreau at times] that creates things for us every time, no matter if they play five or 10 minutes. We’ve  just got to follow suit.”

Lambert Weighs in on Energy Level
For his part, head coach Lane Lambert said Montour is “not wrong” about the high-energy, high-quality play from the fourth liners. He added, “Since the break, we need more from our top guys.”

“From coaching staff right on down, we’ve got to be better,” said Lambert.  “It starts with me, moves right on down the line. 

“Certainly, when you're making mistakes like we made, a lot of them are uncharacteristic mistakes, to be honest. But we can't do that.”

Ottawa applied more sustained pressure and offensive-zone possession time during the first period. They connected on two goals during the middle of the first period, one a response goal within two minutes of Melanson’s second goal of the season. A wide-open Tyler Kleven scored on the play, beating Kraken starting goalie Joey Daccord on a mid-range shot. It marked Kleven’s second goal of the year. Five minutes later, Sens forward Dylan Cozens, also unmarked, beat Daccord for his 23rd goal to make it 2-1 before first intermission. 

Schwartz Felled by Skate, Does Not Return 
A scary moment ended the period with a hush over the usual high-decibel support from Kraken fans. When Seattle veteran forward Jaden Schwartz couldn’t quite move the puck up the left boards in the neutral zone. Linemate Eeli Tolvanen moved in to support, cleanly checking Ottawa’s Nick Cousins. 

Unfortunately, Cousins flipped upside down on the hit with his skate side colliding into Schwartz’s face. Play was halted as Schwartz crumpled on the ice. Several minutes later, the popular teammate left the ice via his own power, holding a bloodied towel to his nose. Escorted by Kraken head athletic trainer Justin Rogers, Schwartz went to the locker room and was announced late not to return to the game.

“He is being evaluated,” said Lambert about Schwartz. “At that point in the game, the guys are worried about their teammate, their brother. It was pretty close, that one. It could have been worse, I guess. I think it sapped the building's energy. Got pretty quiet.”

Seattle head coach Lane Lambert speaks with the media after Saturday's 7-4 loss against the Ottawa Senators.

Second Period More Ottawa Possession, Goals

Ottawa kept bringing the offensive pressure while the Kraken managed just six shots during the middle period. Ottawa’s third goal of the game involved some puck luck, yes, but also included young defenseman Ryker Evans coming late to the netfront. OTT defenseman Artem Zub’s shot from the right point was saved by Daccord, but the puck bounced off Senators forward Shane Pinto and into the net. Evans didn’t get in position soon enough to move Pinto out of the crease area. Ottawa added a dagger of a goal just after the second frame’s 10-minute mark when Pinto registered his second assist of the night when he set up linemate Michael Amadio, upping the score to 4-1.  

The Kraken did get one goal back at the 15-minute mark of the second period. Eeli Tolvanen slammed home a rocket of a shot from a couple of strides inside the blue line. The goal was unassisted, but the rookie energizer Melanson planted himself halfway to the net with a successful screen of Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark. The period finished with Ottawa on the score sheet with 25 shots on goal to a mere 11 for Seattle. Per Natural State Trick, the Kraken’s scoring chances were a single-digit six compared to 16 for the Senators.  

The final shots on goal totals were 36 for Ottawa and 21 for the Kraken, 10 of which were in the third period. Ottawa was up 7-2 in the third period with Seattle notching a pair of late goals from Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour to post the 7-4 final.  
 
Lining Up to Praise Eberle and Newcomer McMann

After Saturday’s morning skate, Kraken forward Jared McCann scrummed with the media at his locker. As the first Kraken player to be re-signed by the franchise, way back in the inaugural season, McCann is duly qualified to discuss the two-year contract extension for Seattle captain Jordan Eberle that was completed Friday.

Since Day 1, he's been a great leader for the organization,” said McCann. “He’s the guy you look up to, has been through a lot in his career.” 

McCann said Eberle has methodically and effectively mentored the younger players, starting with Matty Beniers, right on through Oscar Fisker Molgaard.  

“The biggest thing is keep them level-headed, not get too high, not get too low, just try to stay even keel,” said McCann. “For me personally, what I really admire and respect about Jordan is his passion for the game.” 

As a frequent linemate, McCann said the Kraken captain has made him a better player and scorer. Long-time linemate Matty Beniers no doubt would concur. What does McCann appreciate the most about Eberle?

“His deception with the puck,” said McCann. “He creates so much off the walls. He's able to find me in the slot a lot. He's the reason I've been the player I've been able to be here. I’m very, very lucky to be able to put together on lines with him.” 

As for the acquisition of Bobby McMann from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Kraken’s leading all-time scorer deadpanned, “The biggest thing is the confusion.”  

“You know, McMann/McCann,” said McCann, quickly showing a wide grin. “I think they're going to put us beside each other [in the locker room], probably. We're excited to have him. He brings a lot. He's a guy we all saw [rise to the NHL and become a 20-goal scorer]. He's been in the minors, been in the ECHL, right? He's a guy who's earned it. We're excited to have a guy who brings that speed. We've heard a lot about him from Lane [Lambert, who was an assistant coach in Toronto last season].”

