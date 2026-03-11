Early Lead Fades in Wild-Card Matchup

The Kraken jumped to an early Tuesday, revving up the crowd and NHL standings watchers here at Climate Pledge Arena and on the internet and hockey chat boards. But the standings fervor faded with a Nashville second-period rally that led to a 4-2 win for the visitors. The disappointing result turned a potential two points for the home squad into a crowded and cloudy Western Conference wild-card race.

The Kraken retained its second wild-card position with 67 points and .531 win percentage in 63 games, but a Los Angeles victory equaled the 67 points and .523 win percentage in 64 games. San Jose lost and remains a point out of the wild-card second spot, same now for Nashville. Utah, which lost Tuesday (that’s a good development), is in the first wild-card spot, six points ahead of the Kraken and LA.

Seattle is not trending in the right direction since played resumed after the Olympic break. The Kraken are now 2-5 in their first seven games and have dropped three games of the five games in the current homestand. Western Conference leader Colorado visits Thursday to complete the homestand. Then it’s a short trip to Vancouver for a Saturday divisional puck drop and back here Sunday for a home date against Florida.

Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros was a major reason for the current wild-card traffic jam. He made 43 saves on the night, including six stops (at least two doozies) during an early-third period power play precipitated by a cross-checking penalty on Nashville defenseman Justin Barron, who slammed SEA forward Jared McCann to the ice. Matty Beniers instantly went after Barron, getting in his share of fists to the body and face. The Kraken alternate captain went off five minutes for fighting, as did Barron.

For the game, Seattle put up 45 shots on goal but couldn’t crack the code on Saros over the final 50 minutes and 36 more shots in that timeframe. The final period was scoreless and featured the fewest shots on goal for the Kraken. The home team line was 19 in the first period, 16 in the middle frame and 10 in the final 20 minutes.

First Things Fast

With a weekend illness behind them, the Kraken were feeling good after a 2-0 lead at first intermission. Seattle’s third line delivered the game’s first goal just two minutes into this Western Conference wild-card showdown against Nashville. Center Shane Wright carried the puck deep along the right wall in the Predators' zone, firing the puck at a bad angle on net. The puck caromed off Juuse Saros’ leg pad, and Kraken linemate Kaapo Kakko cleaned with a quick-release score.

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert was crystal-clear Tuesday morning (and after Saturday’s loss, for that matter) that his squad needed more offense from the top-nine forwards. After the Wright/Kakko combination delivered, top-line center Matty Beniers scored his 17th of the season on a highlight-reel shot to make it 2-0.

Defenseman Vince Dunn started the scoring sequence, and first-line wing Jared McCann then moved the puck to Beniers. It was another bad-angle shot to the far left of Saros. But this one proved an elite approach from the young Kraken center, beating the Nashville goaltender in the upper-right corner short-side. Not a lot of room there, but it provided a two-goal lead just halfway through the first period.

Seattle pressured and generated plenty of scoring chances in the first 10 minutes of the opening frame. The closest call was fourth-line phenom Jacob Melanson hitting iron in a net-front scramble. In the final shift of the period, the third-liners were at work again. The wakeup call from Lambert clearly landed.

It all added up to a 19-7 shots-on-goal advantage for the Kraken in the first 20 minutes. Per Natural Stat Trick, Seattle mustered 16 scoring chances while Nashville recorded five.

“I liked our mindset coming out of the gates,” said SEA assistant coach Jessica Campbell to Kraken Hockey Network personality Piper Shaw at first intermission. “The third line all have gifts and tools, they were leaning into the message.”

Second Period to Forget...

After Nashville scored early second period to cut the lead in half, it appeared the Seattle third line came through again. But the on-ice officials swiftly ruled it goalie interference, with the Kraken coaching staff apparently not seeing evidence to challenge the ruling. Just a couple shifts later, Nashville knotted the game at two with some close-in passes and a dangle to outdo Kraken defenders, beating Kraken starting goalie Joey Daccord in the 11th minute of the middle period. Reid Schaefer, recalled from the American Hockey League six days ago, notched the goal.

The second period went full disaster mode 15 minutes into the frame when Nashville center Ryan O’Reilly won the Kraken zone faceoff, moving the puck to another veteran forward, Jonathan Marchessault, who found 22-year-old defenseman Ryan Ufko, who was also recalled from the AHL six days ago. Ufko weaved from the right point to the net front, finishing off his first NHL goal with a dangle too. Ufko was named an AHL All-Star this season and notched 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points in 50 games.

The Kraken picked up the pace after the third Nashville goal, juicing its shots on goal count to 16 for the middle frame and a whopping 35 after 40 minutes. But the flurry of shot attempts didn’t materialize into an equalizer by the second intermission. Nashville’s three goals came on 11 shots over the period. The Kraken amassed 12 high-danger scoring chances over the first two stanzas while Nashville racked up a half-dozen. After surrendering those early pair of goals, NSH veteran goaltender Saros redeemed his play with more than a handful of elite saves.

Lane Lambert on Finding Success in the Playoff Run

Newcomer Bobby McMann, still out of the lineup awaiting work visa clearance, has said Lane Lambert is a coach who is clear about what is expected of players. That was irrefutable at the head man’s Tuesday morning skate media availability.

“It’s crunch time,” said Lambert about the 20-game playoff run ahead. I think we need more from our top three lines. I think our fourth line gives us a spark every night.”

The third line was a focus of questions and answers: They need to be responsible defensively. And they have to provide offense. We've got Shane [Wright], a guy who needs to provide us with some offense. He's got speed. Berkly [Catton], he's doing a good job. He's using his speed. He's making some plays. We need Kaapo [Kakko] to not only provide us with that net-front presence and some offense, but also be involved in the defensive zone.”

Lambert was equally blunt about what the Kraken need from the defensive corps.

“Our gaps [between the D-man and the foe carrying the puck] have to be way better,” said Lambert. “We're allowing too much time and space to enter our defensive zone, which then makes it harder for us to sort out our reads. We've given teams far too many chances overall over the six games [since the break]. We have to keep things simple. We’ve got to move the puck. We got to play defense, [defensemen] join the rush when it's time to join the rush [and not].”