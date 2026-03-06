Jordan Eberle Signs Two-Year Kraken Extension

Deal comes ahead of Friday’s noon PT trade deadline with the Kraken captain in the midst of his most productive goal-scoring season in eight years

16x9ebs
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team worth $5.5 million annually as he continues his best statistical season in years. 

Eberle, 35, has scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in his comeback season off a pelvic surgery last winter that sidelined him for three months – the majority of that spent bedridden in his East Side home. The 22 goals are his most in eight years since he scored 25 with the New York Islanders while his 18:37 average ice time per game is his largest in 11 years since he played for the Edmonton Oilers. 

The Regina, Saskatchewan native was named the Kraken’s second captain on opening day of last season, having served as an alternate since the team’s inception. 

His 89 goals since joining the Kraken are second behind the 134 for Jared McCann while his 130 assists and 219 points are each third in franchise history behind McCann and Vince Dunn.  

The deal comes as the NHL’s noon PT trade deadline approached Friday.

