WatchGuard, Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena Announce Partnership

SEATTLE – Oct. 18, 2023 – WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced that the company has been named the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Seattle Kraken and an Official Partner of Climate Pledge Arena, the world’s most progressive and sustainable arena. The Seattle Kraken have built a powerful team to Defend the Deep. As part of this partnership, the team will upgrade its cyber defenses off the ice with WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform, deploying advanced network security, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and endpoint protection, detection, and response services.

“The Seattle Kraken is more than an ice hockey team, we are an agent for positive impact within the Seattle community, and the exclusive group of companies we partner with help us to serve that mission,” said Katie Townsend, CMO and Senior Vice President, Communications at the Seattle Kraken. “As a Seattle-based company with more than 25 years of global cybersecurity excellence and commitment to community impact, WatchGuard is the perfect choice to be our new official cybersecurity partner.”

The WatchGuard Unified Security Platform® architecture offers best-in-class network, endpoint, and identity security capabilities that are easily managed and deployed via a single console. These capabilities are used by more than 17,000 managed service provider (MSP) partners worldwide to simplify how they manage their cybersecurity deployments and protect customers.

“The Kraken have an unwavering commitment to innovation across all aspects of the business,” said Sean Rawlins, Director of Technology Operations at the Seattle Kraken. “We are always looking for ways to upgrade our technology and I could not be more excited to partner with WatchGuard to elevate our cybersecurity posture and more effectively defend the deep, on and off the ice.”

“We are proud to align our brand with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena family of partners,” said Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of business strategy at WatchGuard Technologies. “The Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena have quickly established themselves as beloved institutions in Seattle. It's an honor to have our cybersecurity solutions protect the Seattle Kraken team from cyber threats off the ice while they thrill fans on the ice.”

As a part of this multi-year deal, WatchGuard will become the official cybersecurity partner of the Seattle Kraken, and an official partner of Climate Pledge Arena. Amongst the Kraken community, WatchGuard will be known as the Cyber Defenders of the Deep, the company defending the Kraken’s business from cyber threats, while the fans Defend the Deep and cheer on the team on the ice. Throughout Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Center campus, visitors will experience WatchGuard as Cybersecurity Simplified, which is core to the company’s mission to take enterprise-grade security and make it easily deployable and manageable for our MSPs and customers.

To learn more about this partnership, visit: https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-resource-center/kraken

About the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise that debuted in 2021. The 2023-24 NHL season will be the Kraken's third at Climate Pledge Arena after a franchise first playoff run in 2022-23. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content, and the latest hire.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the complete redevelopment of an historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. The arena is home to the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events. The arena is named after The Climate Pledge, an initiative founded by Amazon and Global Optimism asking global corporations to become net zero carbon by 2040. Climate Pledge Arena has one of the most progressive sustainability programs of any building its size, including being the world’s first Zero Carbon Certified arena. Climate Pledge Arena opened October 19, 2021. climatepledgearena.com

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

