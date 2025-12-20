Kraken Trade Marchment to Columbus

Acquired for two picks, forward moves again. Seattle receives 2027 second-round and 2026 fourth-round selections from Columbus. Creates “flexibility” for improving the Kraken, says GM

B_2568x1444
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

SAN JOSE – Kraken general manager Jason Botterill made a trade Friday night, sending forward Mason Marchment to Columbus for the Blue Jackets' 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection acquired from the New York Rangers. The deal was executed ahead of the league’s mandatory no-transactions period, which starts Saturday at 12:01 a.m. as part of the NHL winter holiday break in which no games or practices will be held between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

“I’d like to thank Mason for his contributions to our club, and we wish him and his family all the best in Columbus,” said Botterill, who is traveling with the team on its current road trip. “The trade gives us more draft capital and flexibility as we look to improve our team moving forward.”

Marchment appeared in 29 games for Seattle, scoring four goals and adding nine assists for 13 points. Two of those goals were during a Dec.12 road loss at Utah, while he also scored opening night against Anaheim and Nov. 22 in a road win at Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old veteran was slotted on the first through fourth lines at different times for the Kraken, recently skating with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

Marchment, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, was acquired by Seattle from Dallas this summer with the Kraken sending a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Stars. Marchment has appeared in 331 NHL regular-season games and 59 postseason contests. He notched 22 goals in each of the last two seasons in Dallas. The average annual value of his current contract is $4.5 million. Columbus plays next on Saturday in Anaheim.

News Feed

Kraken Prospects on ‘Worlds’ Stages 

It’s Kraken Holiday Gift Time 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

Flames Rally to Outlast Kraken in Pacific Duel

Drew-ing It Up: Where Hockey and Design Meet

Kraken (12-13-6) at Flames (13-17-4) | 6:00 p.m.

Firkus Firing for ‘Birds in All Zones 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado vs. Seattle

Kraken Just Short Against NHL Leaders

Avalanche (23-2-7) vs. Kraken (12-12-6) | 7:00 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Buffalo vs. Seattle

Kraken Callup Melanson Makes Presence Felt In Loss

Sabres (13-14-4) vs. Kraken (12-11-6) | 5:00 p.m.

‘You’re Still A Parent All The Time’ 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Utah

Kraken Come Close, But Can’t Finish In Late Loss

Mammoth (14-15-3) vs. Kraken (12-10-6) | 6:00 p.m.

Kraken Find The ‘Special’ In Their Special Teams 