Third Period is Charm Again for Kraken

Anaheim picked up its second power play opportunity less than three minutes later, this time putting more pressure and pucks on net. Philipp Grubauer fended off four shots on goal during the two minutes, proving the truism that the best penalty killer is most often the goaltender. Grubauer no doubt would deflect the credit to the PK forward and defenseman pairs in front of him. Let’s give the team effort a rock-solid rating on the first two penalty kills.

The first half-minute of this game did not start on a promising note. Matty Beniers was whistled off for slashing just 31 seconds into the night. The rowdy home fans thought a goal was scored on the play, but the penalty was called when Seattle gained possession before the puck ricocheted past starting goalie Philipp Grubauer.

As it turned out, the penalty-kill performance actually gave the Kraken a boost in belief. The PK units not only shut out Anaheim, holding them to zero shots on goal, but Seattle also had a couple of scoring chances, with the only shot a high-danger net-front rush by Ryan Winterton. Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal was forced to make a difficult save.

From there, the Kraken controlled most of the shifts in the period’s first half with veteran forward Freddy Gaudreau continuing his recent aggressive offensive pushes as right wing on the Chandler Stephenson line. He drove to the net in the ninth minute with Dostal making another sharp stop. Seattle mustered seven high-danger scoring chances in the first frame alone. The Ducks responded with some runs at Grubauer, though a lot of the first period was transacted in the neutral zone.

Montour Out Four Weeks, Evans Subs as Power Play QB

The Kraken announced earlier Monday that defenseman Brandon Montour will be out for four weeks, placed on the injured reserve list after successful hand surgery. Montour fought veteran defenseman Brent Burns in Colorado's home game on Wednesday and left the ice immediately after the scrap.

“Obviously, a tough loss,” said Ryan Lindgren, Montour’s regular defense partner this season. “Monty is an incredible player. Great team guy, too. We’ve got guys who step up. We've dealt with injuries throughout the year. We've had that mentality of the next guy up. That's the case again.”

The stepping up involves Josh Mahura getting third-pair playing time plus penalty-kill minutes, similar to his role when Ryker Evans started the season on the injured list. Mahura and Evans are now partners for a vital stretch of games in late December and the majority of January. For his part, Evans steps into the second-unit power play quarterback.

“He's shown us some good vision,” said Lane Lambert when asked about Evans’ power play shifts since Montour exited the Colorado game. “He's shown us some good footwork is good. He made a great play in Calgary, getting the puck to [Kaapo] Kakko in front of the net for a power play score. We’re looking for him to step into that role and do what we think he can do. That’s quarterbacking the second power play unit and making the right decisions with the puck, not only coming up the ice, but also in the zone.”

Grubauer to the Rescue

It’s guaranteed that Kraken coach Lane Lambert and any players who speak to the media post-game will discuss how the second period got away from them a bit, allowing a high-octane Ducks offensive attack to control a sizeable portion of the middle 20 minutes.

They will also praise how their goaltender kept this game within reach with 16 big stops in the second period, allowing just the one aforementioned Ducks goal that came on a shot deflected off a stick, then the ice itself, and finally a body before slithering past Grubauer. The Kraken goaltender and soon Winter Olympics backstop for Germany made a handful of huge saves in the four minutes and 20 seconds after Anaheim evened the game at 1-1. In period one, the Ducks out-chanced Seattle 13 to 2 with six high-danger scoring chances.