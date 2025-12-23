Third Period is Charm Again for Kraken

Road trip continues on upward swing with tight win over division leaders as Kraken win the third period and the game. Philipp Grubauer stars in net with 40 saves and every one needed

ANAHEIM – The Kraken reached another third-period crossroad against the first-place Anaheim Ducks, the score tied 1-1 with Philipp Grubauer keeping his teammates and a sellout home crowd of 16,214 roaring at every offensive attempt. This was no holiday on ice. This time, for the second straight game, the third period was paydirt in a 3-1 victory.

Mid-third period was raucous with lots of bodies flying into other bodies, precipitated by Ducks forward Ross Johnston blindsiding Vince Dunn, who dropped to the ice with no subsequent penalty call. Kartye was in the middle of the physicality for Seattle, same with linemate Jacob Melanson.

Anaheim was controlling the shot chart, but suddenly and wonderfully, the Matty Beniers line headed up ice three across. Beniers was speeding into the zone and found linemate and captain Jordan Eberle, stationed at a 45-degree angle, crouched, accepting the pass and rapidly wristing a rising shot past Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal. Kaapo Kakko notched the secondary assist.

With a half-period left in the third frame, the Kraken took care of the business of protecting the lead for the second straight road game. Anaheim sent waves of offensively gifted forwards and D-men into the Kraken zone but couldn’t shake Grubauer and company. The intensity was 10 of 10 until Eberle iced it with a late empty net goal.

Soon after, Kartye and Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier were scrapping again, both going off for two-minute roughing calls. They finished the late game with one more go that sent them both off with double-digit penalty minutes.

Opportunity Knocks and Answered

Just under five minutes into the middle period, the Kraken seized the opening they were looking for. Chandler Stephenson drove the net – an ongoing Seattle habit here Monday – and Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba had no choice but to slash Stephenson in the prevention of a mini-breakaway. Precisely 30 seconds later, Freddy Gaudreau was one of three forwards camped around Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal. The veteran forward and summer trade acquisition took his whack at the loose puck and got it over the goal line. Second-unit power play mates Shane Wright (primary) and Kaapo Kakko earned assists.

Anaheim picked up its second power play opportunity less than three minutes later, this time putting more pressure and pucks on net. Philipp Grubauer fended off four shots on goal during the two minutes, proving the truism that the best penalty killer is most often the goaltender. Grubauer no doubt would deflect the credit to the PK forward and defenseman pairs in front of him. Let’s give the team effort a rock-solid rating on the first two penalty kills.

The first half-minute of this game did not start on a promising note. Matty Beniers was whistled off for slashing just 31 seconds into the night. The rowdy home fans thought a goal was scored on the play, but the penalty was called when Seattle gained possession before the puck ricocheted past starting goalie Philipp Grubauer.

As it turned out, the penalty-kill performance actually gave the Kraken a boost in belief. The PK units not only shut out Anaheim, holding them to zero shots on goal, but Seattle also had a couple of scoring chances, with the only shot a high-danger net-front rush by Ryan Winterton. Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal was forced to make a difficult save.

From there, the Kraken controlled most of the shifts in the period’s first half with veteran forward Freddy Gaudreau continuing his recent aggressive offensive pushes as right wing on the Chandler Stephenson line. He drove to the net in the ninth minute with Dostal making another sharp stop. Seattle mustered seven high-danger scoring chances in the first frame alone. The Ducks responded with some runs at Grubauer, though a lot of the first period was transacted in the neutral zone.

Montour Out Four Weeks, Evans Subs as Power Play QB

The Kraken announced earlier Monday that defenseman Brandon Montour will be out for four weeks, placed on the injured reserve list after successful hand surgery. Montour fought veteran defenseman Brent Burns in Colorado's home game on Wednesday and left the ice immediately after the scrap.

“Obviously, a tough loss,” said Ryan Lindgren, Montour’s regular defense partner this season. “Monty is an incredible player. Great team guy, too. We’ve got guys who step up. We've dealt with injuries throughout the year. We've had that mentality of the next guy up. That's the case again.”

The stepping up involves Josh Mahura getting third-pair playing time plus penalty-kill minutes, similar to his role when Ryker Evans started the season on the injured list. Mahura and Evans are now partners for a vital stretch of games in late December and the majority of January. For his part, Evans steps into the second-unit power play quarterback.

“He's shown us some good vision,” said Lane Lambert when asked about Evans’ power play shifts since Montour exited the Colorado game. “He's shown us some good footwork is good. He made a great play in Calgary, getting the puck to [Kaapo] Kakko in front of the net for a power play score. We’re looking for him to step into that role and do what we think he can do. That’s quarterbacking the second power play unit and making the right decisions with the puck, not only coming up the ice, but also in the zone.”

Grubauer to the Rescue

It’s guaranteed that Kraken coach Lane Lambert and any players who speak to the media post-game will discuss how the second period got away from them a bit, allowing a high-octane Ducks offensive attack to control a sizeable portion of the middle 20 minutes.

They will also praise how their goaltender kept this game within reach with 16 big stops in the second period, allowing just the one aforementioned Ducks goal that came on a shot deflected off a stick, then the ice itself, and finally a body before slithering past Grubauer. The Kraken goaltender and soon Winter Olympics backstop for Germany made a handful of huge saves in the four minutes and 20 seconds after Anaheim evened the game at 1-1. In period one, the Ducks out-chanced Seattle 13 to 2 with six high-danger scoring chances.

