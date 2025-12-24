Divisional and Conquer

LOS ANGELES – When this road trip started last Thursday with a 4-2 loss in Calgary, the Kraken faced a steep task of winning at least two and, better yet, three wins in California to get in the middle of the Western Conference wild-card race rather than looking up from lower echelons.
Mission accomplished: The Kraken won a third straight divisional match against opponents ahead of them in the standings, in Tuesday’s case, a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. It wasn’t easy, and the last 11-plus minutes of a 3-2 score likely were almost as difficult for Seattle's faithful as the team’s players and coaches.
The Kraken scored three goals in the middle period, with LA gaining one back just 11 seconds after the third Seattle goal. The trio of goals quieted the house here in southern California. When a turnover was put in the back of the net by the Kings’ Kevin Fiala, the crowd revived. The noise went mega-decibels when the speedy Andrei Kuzmenko sped past Ryker Evans and around the Kraken net to tuck in a wraparound score to make matters tight. But close games were status quo on this ultimately highly successful road trip.
The Kraken are now over .500 at 15-14-6 for 36 standings points with games in hand on other wild-card contenders. They return to play Dec. 28, hosting Philadelphia and Vancouver on Dec. 29. It will be a happy holiday. The best-scenario played out in the last three games.
Three-for-All Second Period
When former Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin was sent off for tripping Kaapo Kakko late first period, half the penalty time flipped to the middle 20 minutes. A fresh Kraken power play unit took advantage, cycling the puck with Chandler Stephenson working the puck to Matty Beniers, who found a wide-open Jordan Eberle at the far mouth. The Seattle captain had time to angle himself and find the best location to bury his shot. It marked the Kraken’s 10th power play goal in their last 11 games. Eberle now has 13 goals on the season to lead the team.
Six minutes later, Freddy Gaudreau applied his personal theory, “every shot is a good shot,” by lofting a knuckler on goal. The aforementioned Copley thought he had corralled the puck with his glove hand, but it fluttered through and over the goal line. The Kraken were up 2-0 with Gaudreau scoring a goal in both of these back-to-back games before the holiday break.