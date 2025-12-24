Divisional and Conquer

Linemate Eeli Tolvanen picked up the first assist while defenseman Josh Mahura earned the secondary assist.

The Kraken made it 3-0 at the 16:02 mark of the middle period, benefitting from a gritty zone exit by D-man Jamie Oleksiak, who made smart plays throughout as the D-corps braced for no Vince Dunn nor Brandon Montour. This time, Oleksiak won a puck battle and then used his formidable 6-foot-7 length to poke-check the puck up the left side of the neutral zone, where Ben Meyers swiftly moved up ice to form a 2-on-1 with Freddy Gaudreau. Meyers showed all proper patience and looked to be feeding Gaudreau for the popular teammate’s second goal of the period. Instead, LA’s Copley tangled up guessing pass, and the Meyers’ shot crossed the goal. Eeli Tolvanen was later credited with the secondary assist, his 17th helper of the year.

Just one problem: The Kings scored just 11 seconds later to reduce the luxurious three-goal lead down to a more nail-biting two. The home squad seemed energized by the response goal and Kraken fans, and likely the coaches and players were happy to go to intermission with a 3-1 score. The shots-on-goal totals were significant for a game expected to be scrummed in the neutral zone: 15 for the Kings and 14 for Seattle.

Gauging Puck Luck

Lane Lambert said in his morning skate media meet-up that he didn’t expect much time and space for either squad come nightfall. The Kings are second in the league in fewest goals-against, and “we’re not far behind,” noted Lambert. So, all fortuitous bounces welcome. While LA led in shots on goal, 12 to 9, in the first 20 minutes, the Kraken had two quality near-scores that don’t show up on the scoresheet. Rookie winger Jacob Melanson clanged a post, and Shane Wright clearly thought he had buried a late-period power play goal that instead ricocheted off the crossbar. Score two for Los Angeles on the puck luck column at first intermission.

Dunn Ruled Out Tuesday with Upper-Body Injury

When Anaheim forward blindsided Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during the early third period of Monday’s Seattle win, there was no penalty called on the play. Dunn, understandably, did not like the call and showed his displeasure by breaking his stick on the boards. Dunn then went down the tunnel; well, he did pick up and sling an equipment bag in anger first. Kraken coach Lane Lambert announced Dunn as not available in Tuesday’s finale before the NHL winter holiday break, dealing with an upper-body issue.

Cale Fleury drew into the lineup, playing in his first game since Oct. 23 and pairing with Ryan Lindgren. Ryker Evans moved up to the first pair alongside Adam Larsson.

Johnston, by the way, was fined by the league on Tuesday for roughing against Tye Kartye. The Kraken fourth-liner was in a scrap with Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier in the final 20 minutes. Johnston took a run at Kartye after that.

Fourth Line Going Forth

The Kraken energy line of Ben Meyers between Kartye and Jacob Melanson continued their hard-nosed, heads-up aggressiveness here Tuesday. Mid-first period, Kartye and Melanson would work the right side wall in the Kings' zone, stealing back the puck on Kartye’s stick blade. The left winger skated a stride or two before dropping a pass to Melanson. Playing his 7th NHL game (sixth this season), Melanson quick-released a shot that beat the aforementioned Copley but clanged off the right post. The Kraken rugged rookie’s first career goal would have wait.

Melanson led the Kraken with three hits in the opening 20 minutes while Kartye threw one himself. Lambert has liked the fourth line’s work in recent games. When asked about Kartye Saturday morning, Lambert was happy to expound.

“He's physical,” said Lambert. “He's been physical all year. He typically leads our team in hits almost every game. So I like that. I thought that the line garnered us some emotion when we needed it, and they made the difference in the game.”