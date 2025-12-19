Flames Rally to Outlast Kraken in Pacific Duel

CALGARY – The early minutes of the third period were going smoothly enough after the Kraken took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. But after the Kraken killed a fourth straight Flames power play, the hometown Flames struck twice in 75 seconds to take and protect a 3-2 lead. A fifth Kraken penalty, effectively called back-to-back after the No. 4 penalty kill, proved too much risk. Calgary’s tied matters mid-third period on Nazem Kadri's one-timer to knot this divisional matchup at 2-2. Then Matt Coronato, who clanged a post just 17 seconds into the game, wristed a laser past Joey Daccord, who did make 42 saves on the night. Calgary added a very late empty-net goal to make it a 4-2 final.

The Kraken piled up some scoring chances in the final minutes, including two from Shane Wright and another by Eeli Tolvanen. But the Kraken fell to 12-14-4 on the season with San Jose on the docket Saturday in Northern California.

Scoreboard Cracked Open in Second Period

After a first period in which the hometown Flames rang up 18 shots to just a half dozen for Seattle, both teams put numbers on the scoreboard in the middle 20 minutes. Chandler Stephenson got the night’s scoring started with his eighth goal of the season, finishing off a skilled pass from linemate Eeli Tolvanen. The play started with D-man Jamie Oleksiak winning the puck back in the neutral zone and sending it to Freddy Gaudreau just inside the right-point blueline. Gaudreau advanced it to Tolvanen, who fed a perfect lead for Stephenson to approach Flames goalie Dustin Wolf on the forehand, waiting for the former Everett Silvertips star to commit before going backhand to put the Kraken up 1-0.

Stephenson has now scored goals in three straight games and has a seven-game point streak going with four goals and three assists. Gaudreau picked up the secondary assist and lived up to the coaching staff’s trust that the summer trade acquisition has the offensive chops to play top-six forward minutes when the roster is thinned by injuries.

Calgary tied matters two-and-a-half minutes later when Flames captain Mikael Backlund was back door for a cross-ice feed from defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Soon after, the Kraken had to kill the third Calgary power play of the night when Vince Dunn was whistled off for tripping netfront.

Just out of the penalty box, Dunn was involved with Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who knocked over Joey Daccord in his goal crease. Dunn took issue but was wise enough not to draw a roughing call (plus Huberdeau didn’t look too interested in scrapping).

Instead, the second Kraken power play unit achieved the best form of revenge with a goal from Kaapo Kakko, who tipped a shot on net from Calgary native and Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans.

Rookie Jani Nyman earned the second assist and got full credit for turning an off-target pass to him into a puck he could handle just inside the blue line in time to feed Evans. It was precisely the small-details play the coaching staff has been exhorting for Nyman and other young forwards who have matriculated from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley.

The Kraken penalty killers kept a perfect night intact by snuffing some 90 seconds of a late penalty call on Stephenson, who thought CGY forward Nazem Kadri might have been diving on a supposed trip. The first two periods featured 32 shots on goal for the Flames, including five high-danger chances in the middle frame, compared to 19 for the Seattle squad.

Flames’ Shot Volume Not Enough in First Period, Early Second

The home squad, Flames, controlled the shots on goal statistical column in the opening period with 18 pucks on net, all stopped by Joey Daccord. Young Calgary forward Matt Coronato nearly scored just 17 seconds into this contest, but his shot ricocheted loudly off the far upper corner of the goal post. But it should be noted that the Kraken racked up three high-danger scoring chances to just one for Calgary, per Natural Stat Trick. The Kraken were clearly adhering to Lane Lambert’s systems of play that put a premium on protecting the inner lane and high slot in the defensive zone.

Another positive development for a Seattle team that needs all the positivity it can generate right now: Penalty killers shut down two Calgary power plays during the first 20 minutes, with Daccord making five saves and the PK units clearing some half-dozen to douse any extended offensive-zone time for Calgary.

In the opening minutes of the middle period, both teams fell short on juicy scoring chances. Flames left winger Jonathan Huberdeau had a breakaway chance set up by Morgan Frost, but Joey Daccord bodied the puck. On the Calgary end, Kaapo Kakko had the time and space to shoot but rang up a goal post instead. Lane Lambert was talking Saturday morning about Kakko being on the verge of returning to top form with some near-misses and shots hitting the goal post. Add Kakko’s second period attempt to the list. But the Finnish forward did connect later second period to notch his second goal of the season.

Inaugural Draft Classmates Learning on the Fly

Young forwards Ryan Winterton (third round) and Jacob Melanson (fifth round) are members of the Kraken’s inaugural draft class. They both enjoyed breakout years in juniors after being selected by the Kraken. They have teammates and, at times, linemates for the American Hockey League affiliate, helping the Firebirds win a Western Conference title in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with a stellar postseason. Over the last week, they have been teammates again, this time as NHLers.

Melanson, 22, has turned heads in the two games he played this week, Sunday versus Buffalo and Tuesday against Colorado. He registered seven hits against the Sabres, four in the first period of what was just his second NHL game. Kraken coach Lane Lambert likes Melanson enough to give him a third straight start, playing with center Ben Meyers and left wing Tye Kartye. Melanson flashed a power move to the net in his line’s first shift here in Alberta. A quality save from Flames goalie Dustin Wolf prevented the 2021 fifth rounder’s first NHL goal.

“I like his energy,” said Lambert when queried about Melanson on Thursday morning at an optional skate for the Kraken. “He's going to get an opportunity tonight against a team that I think is a physical hockey team, a big hockey team. He's going to be an important piece of the puzzle tonight. For me, certainly, he's got great speed, and he competes.”

Melanson's drawing in the lineup prompted Winterton to be a healthy scratch. The 22-year-old Winterton appeared in all 31 Seattle games before Thursday. It’s likely the scratch is simply about rewarding Melanson and providing a reset for Winterton. Lambert was positive about Winterton when questioned earlier this week.

“‘Wints’ has played a big role for us this year,” said Lambert. “He's a penalty killer. He's grown into that role. Prior to this season, he had never killed one second of penalties in the National Hockey League. This has been a learning process for him, you know? There are certain areas of the game, certain ways to use his speed more that he's had to understand, that he's had to learn. If you asked him, I think it's been a pretty good learning process for him.

“It's not easy for a young player to come into the National Hockey League. Once you get into around games 25 to 30, things start to become real difficult mentally. The physical grind of the National Hockey League is far greater than it is in the American Hockey League, I can tell you that. He's done a good job of it till now. We're going to continue to work with him, continue to help him grow.”