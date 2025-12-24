Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken lost the shot volume (40%) and shot quality (44%) battles, but generated five odd-man rushes while allowing only three against. The team also bested their opponent in controlled entries (54.3%) and exits (81%).

+ For the first time in 17 tries, the Kraken won the second game of a back-to-back (Mar. 5, 2024).

+ The Kraken are 8-4-0 against Pacific Division opponents this season.

+ The first Kraken goal of the game was scored by captain Jordan Eberle. It marked his 200th point with Seattle, making him the third player to do so.

+ Matty Beniers set up the goal and earned his 100th NHL assist – he’s the fourth player to achieve that milestone as a member of the Kraken.

+ Eberle now has points in eight of his last 11 games.

+ Eberle’s goal came on the power play – Seattle has scored with the extra skater in five of their last six games.

+ While Eberle’s goal came in special teams play, it’s fitting he and Beniers got on the score sheet. Their line with Kaapo Kakko played the second-most minutes of any forward trio (11.8) and generated the best advantage in shot quality of any Kraken line (70.5%).

+ With two assists in the game, Eeli Tolvanen extended his point streak to five games (1-6-7).

+ With his second goal of the season, Ben Meyers now has five points (2-3-5) in 17 games. That’s a new career high for the center. He put up a 4-0-0 stat line with Colorado in the 2022-23 season.

+ Joey Daccord prevented 1.7 more goals than expected and, in the process, earned his fourteenth quality start of the season.

+ In transition play, Chandler Stephenson, Beniers, and Freddy Gaudreau each had four controlled entries. Stephenson and Ryan Winterton led their team with six controlled exits each.

+ The top skaters in the game according to Game Score were: Tolvanen; Cale Fleury; and Jamie Oleksiak.

+ Five of the last six games between the Kings and the Kraken (including both this season) have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):