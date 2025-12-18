Drew-ing It Up: Where Hockey and Design Meet

When I first met Kraken colleague Drew Hamlet’s son, Nolan, we were in the franchise’s first offices on West Harrison Street on a weekend afternoon long before the Kraken played an NHL game. Two things stood out immediately: One, Nolan is much chattier than his father and, two, it’s like father like son when the measure is enthusiasm for life.

Hamlet might appear the quiet type, and he self-identifies as an introvert, but his mind and eye for design in all things, most especially here in the PNW, is a conversation worth having. As the Kraken’s art director, Hamlet is in a career sweet spot. He earned a degree in design at Seattle’s esteemed Cornish College of the Arts to kickstart his professional pursuits, but only after he concluded (know the feeling) becoming a pro hockey player wasn’t going to be an option. Hockey was his first passion, and art became a close second.

“It was always going to be a hockey player or an artist,” said Hamlet during a thoroughly enjoyable conversation earlier this week. “I started skating in kindergarten when I attended a birthday party at our local rink in Stockton [CA]. I went to public skates on the weekends. One time, I saw the mighty mites [ages 7 and 8] playing afterward. I figured I was their age and could skate as well as them. I did great in the house league.”

As it turned out, Hamlet was a fast learner. He was soon enough playing travel team hockey and meeting two friends, Danny Sperry and Ryan Calhoun. The trio stayed close pals and have all stood up in each other’s weddings. Sperry coaches the local high school team in Stockton. Sperry and Hamlet worked together at the rink as teens, with Hamlet starting out at the skate rental counter but moving up to part-time Zamboni driver by age 16. The Kraken organization is more than 200-strong, but the guess here is very few can wheel around in a Zam.

“Hockey was different and fun,” said Hamlet, who oversees a talented staff of graphics artists and motion graphics specialists. “I fell in love with the sport right away.”