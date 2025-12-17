Firkus Firing for ‘Birds in All Zones 

ABBOTSFORD, BC – Kraken prospect winger Jagger Firkus is leading the Firebirds in scoring and is tied for eighth in total points among all American Hockey League skaters. The 2022 second-rounder is averaging a point per game and is on pace to bust past his solid AHL rookie season production by the second half of January.

Yet what the 2023 Western Hockey League Player of the Year wanted to discuss after a recent Saturday morning skate in Abbotsford, BC, is his growth as a 200-foot player who is experiencing what his Firebirds coach, Derek Laxdal, and Kraken coach. Lane Lambert, both exhort: The best offense is defense that wins the puck back.

“Lax is really good about letting me know that if you're good in the D-zone, that's where our offensive chances happen,” said Firkus, a 21-year-old on track with Kraken player development expectations. “He tells you, stay in the zone, track, and reload by getting on pucks. It's the way [the Kraken] is playing. I am enjoying it.”

“Firk is a young kid who’s had offensive success,” said Laxdal in the visiting coaches' room during a recent two-game weekend in B.C. “But he is doing a lot of good things away from the puck for us. He really did well in camp ... it’s very cool when a young player starts to do the right things on the defensive side that you get rewarded the other way.”

Laxdal added that Firkus is still learning. That he’ll have moments where he’ll want to park himself at the side of the net rather than in front of it.

“He does realize that when having net front presence, he is able to collect some of those [goals].”

Kraken player development director Cory Murphy credited the CV coaching staff with teaching Firkus “the importance of those little details” and how it adds to his overall game. “It’s important to note Firk does understand now that playing a responsible game at both ends of the ice leads to him having the puck more because he's engaged in puck battles in all zones,” said Murphy.

Not Forgetting His Scoring Touch

Not that defensive play and crease battles lead to Firkus ignoring skillful offensive chances during even strength or on the CVF power play first unit. That same Saturday night in Abbotsford, the Firebirds' leading scorer was involved in all three scores that pushed the Firebirds to a comeback shootout win, registering two goals and an assist. The first goal was on the power play set up by fellow top prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard.

On the second score, Firkus burst right side into the offensive zone to wire home a rebound after linemate and summer trade acquisition J.R. Avon nearly beat the Abbotsford goalie with his initial shot. The Meyers tying goal with a half-minute left in regulation was made possible by Firkus and star rookie defenseman Tyson Jugnauth cycling the puck to put Meyers in position for a fast-release bullseye shot.

Confidence Game

One upgrade in Firkus’ overall game is his ability to win puck battles in all zones, especially in the corners. The Kraken hockey operations group noticed it, and media members were murmuring about the same observation during camp and preseason NHL games. Firkus, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is nearly 20 pounds heavier than when selected 35th overall in 2022. His physical success in puck battles at the AHL level is powerboosting the young forward’s mindset. He's always known he can score (how’s 158 points in 83 regular season and playoff games his final WHL year with Moose Jaw sound?).

“I'm definitely more confident carrying the puck now,” said Firkus, still only 21. “Even just making the quicker play, I think if you can't protect it, make the play quick around the guy to find a teammate, you can’t give a teammate room with the puck. I am looking to make plays for my teammates, too.”