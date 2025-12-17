Firkus Firing for ‘Birds in All Zones 

In just his second AHL season, the Kraken prospect is embracing roles as CVF leading scorer, learning to be an NHL-caliber defender at wing and being a leader with rookie teammates

firkus1
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

ABBOTSFORD, BC – Kraken prospect winger Jagger Firkus is leading the Firebirds in scoring and is tied for eighth in total points among all American Hockey League skaters. The 2022 second-rounder is averaging a point per game and is on pace to bust past his solid AHL rookie season production by the second half of January.

Yet what the 2023 Western Hockey League Player of the Year wanted to discuss after a recent Saturday morning skate in Abbotsford, BC, is his growth as a 200-foot player who is experiencing what his Firebirds coach, Derek Laxdal, and Kraken coach. Lane Lambert, both exhort: The best offense is defense that wins the puck back.

“Lax is really good about letting me know that if you're good in the D-zone, that's where our offensive chances happen,” said Firkus, a 21-year-old on track with Kraken player development expectations. “He tells you, stay in the zone, track, and reload by getting on pucks. It's the way [the Kraken] is playing. I am enjoying it.”

“Firk is a young kid who’s had offensive success,” said Laxdal in the visiting coaches' room during a recent two-game weekend in B.C. “But he is doing a lot of good things away from the puck for us. He really did well in camp ... it’s very cool when a young player starts to do the right things on the defensive side that you get rewarded the other way.”

Laxdal added that Firkus is still learning. That he’ll have moments where he’ll want to park himself at the side of the net rather than in front of it.

“He does realize that when having net front presence, he is able to collect some of those [goals].”

Kraken player development director Cory Murphy credited the CV coaching staff with teaching Firkus “the importance of those little details” and how it adds to his overall game. “It’s important to note Firk does understand now that playing a responsible game at both ends of the ice leads to him having the puck more because he's engaged in puck battles in all zones,” said Murphy.

Not Forgetting His Scoring Touch

Not that defensive play and crease battles lead to Firkus ignoring skillful offensive chances during even strength or on the CVF power play first unit. That same Saturday night in Abbotsford, the Firebirds' leading scorer was involved in all three scores that pushed the Firebirds to a comeback shootout win, registering two goals and an assist. The first goal was on the power play set up by fellow top prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard.

On the second score, Firkus burst right side into the offensive zone to wire home a rebound after linemate and summer trade acquisition J.R. Avon nearly beat the Abbotsford goalie with his initial shot. The Meyers tying goal with a half-minute left in regulation was made possible by Firkus and star rookie defenseman Tyson Jugnauth cycling the puck to put Meyers in position for a fast-release bullseye shot.

Confidence Game

One upgrade in Firkus’ overall game is his ability to win puck battles in all zones, especially in the corners. The Kraken hockey operations group noticed it, and media members were murmuring about the same observation during camp and preseason NHL games. Firkus, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is nearly 20 pounds heavier than when selected 35th overall in 2022. His physical success in puck battles at the AHL level is powerboosting the young forward’s mindset. He's always known he can score (how’s 158 points in 83 regular season and playoff games his final WHL year with Moose Jaw sound?).

“I'm definitely more confident carrying the puck now,” said Firkus, still only 21. “Even just making the quicker play, I think if you can't protect it, make the play quick around the guy to find a teammate, you can’t give a teammate room with the puck. I am looking to make plays for my teammates, too.”

firkus2

Part of that confidence gain is Firkus taking more shots this season. It is natural for rookie pros to look for veteran teammates on scoring chances. But coaches Laxdal and Lambert see common ground in the concept that sometimes being selfish is good for the team. Lambert has raised the point more than once in recent media scrums.

“I’ve had more shots this year, said Firkus. “Obviously, if you shoot the puck more, there's more of a chance that it's gonna go in, especially on the power play. ‘Sonne’ [CVR assistant coach Brennan Sonne, who oversees the forwards and man-advantage strategy] has been on me about shooting the puck more on the power play. He knows I can shoot the puck. He believes my shot can find the back of the net. That’s something you really, really enjoy, having a coach that believes in you and wants you to have the puck on your stick.”

Paying It Forward, Sharing in Newborns

As a second-year Firebird, Firkus said he still looks up to older teammates but concedes “there's a bit more of a leadership role” he is embracing. “Especially with guys I've known for three or four years since I've been drafted by this organization,” said Firkus. “It's their first year in the AHL. You just want them to feel comfortable and enjoy it. I knew coming in last year, it's a big adjustment coming from junior to go to this league ... There’s stuff off-ice you never had to worry about in juniors [due to living with billet families that took care of players].”

The aforementioned Bickel declared during the Abbotsford trip that after the winter holiday, “no first-year players are rookies anymore.” Firkus thought about that comment, then agreed.

“You do feel like a pro,” said Firkus. “Especially because you're living on your own. You come home to your place from the rink. You do feel more like a pro. But it’s still a big jump.”

Getting to know older pro teammates is a happy discovery for Firkus. “It’s also cool for the younger guys [he includes himself] to get to enjoy the lives of older guys on the team. Like ‘Goose’ [stalwart defenseman Gustav Olofsson,” said Firkus. “He became a new dad just a couple of weeks ago. It's been so cool to see that, how much joy it brings Goose.”

The Defense ... is the Rest

But threading back to Firkus’ growth as a two-way player, Sonne praised the promising forward’s “attention to detail” during a power play meeting with players on the Abbotsford trip. Sonne started the early Saturday pre-skate video meeting by praising Firkus for how his urgent strides to the sideboards kept a puck in the offensive zone, resulting in a score during an early December home win.

As per Firebirds' custom, whether during Sonne’s power play meetup, assistant coach Stu Bickel reviewing penalty-kill video, or Laxdal showing video clips to support pre-game points of emphasis, when a teammate wins, positive comments, the players snap their fingers. For just a fleeting second or three -- humor me here -- you might imagine being in a poetry slam session.

News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado vs. Seattle

Kraken Just Short Against NHL Leaders

Avalanche (23-2-7) vs. Kraken (12-12-6) | 7:00 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Buffalo vs. Seattle

Kraken Callup Melanson Makes Presence Felt In Loss

Sabres (13-14-4) vs. Kraken (12-11-6) | 5:00 p.m.

‘You’re Still A Parent All The Time’ 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Utah

Kraken Come Close, But Can’t Finish In Late Loss

Mammoth (14-15-3) vs. Kraken (12-10-6) | 6:00 p.m.

Kraken Find The ‘Special’ In Their Special Teams 

Once A Hockey Dad, Always A Hockey Dad 

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Los Angeles vs Seattle

Kraken Take It To The Wire For OT Win

Kings (14-8-7) vs. Kraken (11-10-6) | 7:00 p.m.

Winning Culture, Winning Weekend 

Deep Ink: Mason Marchment

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Minnesota vs Seattle