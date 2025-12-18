Kraken (12-13-6) at Flames (13-17-4) | 6:00 p.m.

One: ‘Opportunities are There; We’ve Played Well Enough to Win’

CALGARY – Before flying with his team to Alberta Wednesday mid-afternoon, Kraken coach Lane Lambert met with the media to deliver a message that doesn’t change the recent dip in the NHL standings but provides rationale for Seattle posting needed wins on the pending four-game Pacific Division road trip that starts here Thursday. He started with observations about Tuesday’s hard-fought loss to league-leading Colorado.

“It may not seem like it, necessarily, but certainly our [scoring] opportunities are there,” said Lambert. “We created a ton of opportunities last night. We have to continue to do so ... big, big stretch of games for us.” The bottom line is we're not winning. Look at it in any different way we want. We've played well enough to win. Now we have to get over the hump and win.”

What has disappointed Lambert is “moments in games that are costing us, and we have to understand what those moments are. A lot of them are focus and battle (level).”

Lambert has emphasized the point all season, that a brief lapse can lead to losses piling up. His referral to battle level is something fans watch when tuning in during the road. Are players finishing the puck battle or remaining net front?

Captain Jordan Eberle talks frequently about the thin line between victory and defeat with the same reference to minimizing letdowns. That includes mistakes of positioning (leaving two opponents at the net back door or a forward not dropping back when a defenseman jumps deeper into the offensive zone). Tuesday night, Eberle pointed to himself for missing the penalty shot, beating the goalie but clanging a goal post.

“I believe we're playing actually better right now in this stretch than maybe we played in a stretch where we were winning hockey games,” said Lambert, “Which is the irony of the whole thing ... Stick with the plan. Stick with the process. Believe in it, and eventually it has a tendency to turn around for you.”

Two: Checking in on Montour, Nyman

After a fight with Colorado’s Brent Burns (yes, still playing at age 40), Brandon Montour left the ice for the Kraken locker room instead of sitting out a four-minute double minor in the penalty box. Montour did not return and is being evaluated in Seattle on Wednesday. Lambert said he doesn’t expect the star defenseman to play here against the Flames, but added, “I would expect him to potentially join the team here at some point during the trip.”

With the injuries and illnesses affecting Kraken lineup creativity, young Finn forward Jani Nyman is playing regularly. Lambert liked what he saw on Tuesday.

“I thought he played better last night, much better,” said Lambert, comparing Nyman’s Tuesday output versus Colorado in contrast to Sunday, facing Buffalo. “I thought he was more detailed in certain areas; maybe he was lacking in the game before. That's progress for me. And as a big body, he went to the net hard on a few occasions. He was better defensively last night. So I look forward to continuing to see that progression out of him.”

Three: Know the Foe: Calgary 31st in NHL on Season

The Flames’ year has not gone as hoped and planned, but they have won four of their last six games, beating LA, 2-1, in overtime Saturday on the road, but losing at San Jose, 6-3, Tuesday. A poor start dug a hole for Calgary, which is 13-17-4. Former Everett Silvertips star goalie Dustin Wolf took the loss Tuesday and is 10-13-2 with an .896 save percentage compared to a 29-16-8 mark with a .910 save percentage last season. Nazem Kadri leads Calgary with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 32 while standout D-man Rasmus Andersson ranks second in CGY with a 7-15-22 line. Some media reports indicate Andersson might be traded to help the Flames rebuild.

Projected Lines (not official)

Tolvanen - Stephenson - Gaudreau

Marchment - Beniers - Eberle

Nyman - Wright - Kakko

Winterton - Meyers - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Lindgren - Mahura

Oleksiak - Evans

Grubauer