Next Level and Nearby 

When the Kraken hired Zac Dalpe to be a player development consultant this summer, the decision was more about the ex-NHLer’s pro hockey journey and less about the 168 regular-season and 13 games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in which he appeared. It most definitely wasn’t because Dalpe and his family live 25 minutes from the home arena where Seattle’s 2025 first-round draft choice Jake O’Brien plays for the Ontario Hockey League Brantford Bulldogs. But that proximity has worked out quite effectively, thank you.

“We connect regularly,” said Dalpe this week. “It’s a combination of texts, phone calls, or in-person after his games. We see each other a lot. I’ve been on the ice with him as well, working on a few things [one recent session focused on faceoffs].”

What Dalpe sees in his first year on the job – he just retired from playing this past summer – is a No. 8 overall draft pick whose NHL potential is rooted in “two intangibles that will make him really good at the next level.”

“His hockey IQ and his vision on the ice,” said Dalpe. “He’s a very cerebral hockey player. He thinks the game very well and does a great job of seeing seams and lanes on the ice.”

Finding those seams and lanes is a primary reason why O’Brien leads the OHL in assists with 36 in just 28 games, adding 11 goals for a total of 47 points, which places him second in scoring, just one point off the scoring lead.

“Jake's had a great season so far,” said Cory Murphy, the Kraken’s director of player development. “He came back from [Kraken] training camp and has really shown his playmaking, his ability to generate offense, and, most of all, make his teammates better. Brantford is a good team [second overall in the Eastern Conference] with big, big plans for the second half as Jake handles the leadership role as captain [at age 18].”